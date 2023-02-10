Who Is Love And Death Based On: When And Where To See It?

In addition to The Last of Us and White House Plumbers, HBO Max has a slew of other forthcoming premieres this year. Love and Death were also included in this assortment; its creator, David E. Kelley, has already worked with HBO Max on another project, so this isn’t his first rodeo.
Series such as Big Little Lies and The Undoing are also his creations. Now he’s back with another work along these same lines, but this time, the stakes are much higher thanks to the stellar ensemble and intriguing premise of Love and Death, both of which will be explored in greater depth below.
It has been announced that Joe Bob Briggs and Jim Atkinson’s book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs would serve as the inspiration for the upcoming drama miniseries Love and Death.
All of this points to the series being based on a true story, and it’s a fascinating one at that. If you’re interested in learning more about Love and Death, including its cast, when it will be released, and more, then keep reading this post.
Love and Death Plot
For those unaware, Love and Death is based on a novel that tells the story of actual people and events. The articles “Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II” from Texas Monthly will also serve as inspiration for the drama miniseries.
We recognize the source of the title’s inspiration, but the choice of Love and Death also makes sense in and of itself, given that the series will deal with themes of love, crime, and all in between.
In Love and Death, you’ll learn about the terrible murder of Betty Gore, which rocked the entire neighborhood in 1980. The murder took place in a tiny Texas town, and while the miniseries will give the crime its due, it will mostly follow the series’ primary character, Candy Montgomery.
Candy exemplified the perfect suburban housewife. She was the epitome of a 1950s housewife in her devotion to her husband and their family. Candy did the typical housewifely duties of making meals, cleaning, and taking care of her husband and children, but she felt she was lacking in some way and sought fulfillment elsewhere.
After Candy and Betty’s husband had an affair, Betty was found dead. Multiple axe wounds and the overall severity of the death led investigators to conclude that it was a homicide.
Candy was the last known person to have seen Betty alive. Thus, he naturally became the major suspect. Candy eventually admitted to the crime, but only after claiming self-defense as an excuse; no one saw this coming, and Candy was acquitted.
This is the whole tale, condensed, and we don’t know how much of it Love and Death will actually show, but it seems like they’re going to show everything about this crime, including the trial.
True crime is one of the most popular subgenres right now, and if it’s done well, it can be extremely lucrative. Let’s hope that HBO’s Max and Kelley’s treatment of Betty Gore’s murder does criminal justice.
The Cast of Love and Death
Candy Montgomery, the show’s main attraction, will be played by an outstanding actress. Fans of Elizabeth Olsen are overjoyed by the news that she will be playing Candy.
Olsen’s portrayal of a villainous character in Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness has made her the ideal choice to play Candy. After her recent rise to fame as Wanda Maximoff, we can’t wait to see Olsen in a different character, especially since she seems like a great fit.
Jesse Plemons will portray Betty Gore’s husband, Allan Gore. Fame has come to Plemons thanks to his roles in the drama series Friday Night Lights and the hit series Breaking Bad. What Plemons offers to the role of Allan Gore and how he and Olsen interact on screen remains to be seen.
If you’re familiar with American Horror Story, you already know how great Lily Rabe is, and she’s slated to play Betty Gore herself.
Patrick Fugit, Harper Heath, Fabiola Andujar, Olivia Grace Applegate, and Krysten Ritter are among the many actors and actresses set to appear in Love and Death. So, you’ll see a number of great actors in one series, but we’re confident that Elizabeth Olsen will be the star attraction.
Love and Death: When and Where to See It?
A release date for the drama miniseries Love and Death has not been announced as of yet, but it is expected in the coming weeks. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2023.
A little thrill. #LoveandDeath premieres Spring 2023 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/AKLsg2DH1D
— HBO Max (@hbomax) January 5, 2023
So rest assured that we will keep you informed of any developments. The Love and Death series, however, will be available only on HBO Max. Filming for Love and Death officially wrapped in April 2022, so we may expect it in the first part of this year.
Is There a Trailer for Love and Death?
Despite the lack of a full trailer, the backdrop, characters, and especially Candy, who looks to be up to no good, is enough to have us interested in the upcoming miniseries Love and Death.
You may skip ahead to the teaser and watch it right here.