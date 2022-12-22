Who Is Madelyn Cline Dating In 2022: Is She Dating Musician Jackson Guthy?

Fans of Outer Banks on Netflix have been keeping up with the newest speculations and stories about the personal lives of stars and former real-life couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline while they wait for Season 3 to premiere the following year. There are now widespread rumors as to Who Is Madelyn Cline is Dating.
Madeline portrays the title role of Sarah Cameron, aka Princess of the Kooks, in the American action-adventure series streaming on Netflix. Find out who she is seeing right now if you’re curious.
Who Is Madelyn Cline?
Madelyn Renee Cline is a famous American actress and model who was born on December 21, 1997. On the Netflix teen drama series Outer Banks, she played the role of Sarah Cameron.
Cline was born in Goose Creek, South Carolina to parents Pam, a real estate agent, and Mark, an engineer. She attended Coastal Carolina University for a while before transferring to another school or moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting.
Cline worked on television advertisements during her early summers in New York City. Her clients included T-Mobile and Sunny D. The parts of Chloe in “Boy Erased” and Taylor Watts in “Vice Principals” gave her a quick start. She was also seen in brief cameos on both The Originals and Stranger Things.
Source: Glamour UK
Outer Banks’ first season premieres on April 15, 2020, and Cline was cast as Sarah Cameron that year. Her performance was so well acclaimed that the show was renewed for a second season, which debuted in July 2021.
Cline and Chase Stokes appeared in the music video for Kygo and Donna Summer’s song “Hot Stuff” in the month of September 2020. She started working on the cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in June of 2021. There are now widespread rumors as to Who Is Madelyn Cline is Dating.
Who Is Madelyn Cline Dating?
In late May 2022, a TikTok video purportedly showing Jackson Guthy and the Outer Banks actress as a date to a wedding went viral, sparking allegations of a romantic relationship between the two. The message said that Jackson Guthy was both a singer and Olivia Jade’s ex. Is there something more between him and Madelyn than simply being friends?!
After that, Instagram rumor mill DeuxMoi gave their two cents on the speculation. I have it on very good authority that Madelyn Cline is dating Jackson Guthy,” the social media account reported via Instagram Stories, citing an unnamed source. The post’s subject line stated, “Wedding photos were a hint.”
The couple was spotted having lunch together in Malibu as whispers began to spread about a possible romance between them. The actress and the singer have remained silent despite widespread speculation that they are dating. However, J-14 has yet to hear back from Madelyn and Jackson’s representatives.
Who Is Jackson Guthy?
The Californian musician has shared the stage with some fairly big names. He went on tour with Big Time Rush and One Direction in 2012, and then released his debut EP, Launch, the following year. Jackson has also been on tour with artists including Victoria Justice, Cher Lloyd, Emblem3, and MKTO. For a short time, he was also a part of the band North of Nine.
From early 2019 through August 2021, allegations circulated that Jackson was dating YouTube sensation, Olivia Jade.
Who Has Madelyn Dated In The Past?
The Netflix actor was previously linked to Jackson when she was publicly seen dating her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes for around a year before their divorce became public knowledge in November 2021.
According to an interview Chase gave to Us Weekly in February 2021, “it was just constantly work-oriented – really until the day we wrapped.” Then we went into this sort of lockdown where we wondered, “Is there something here, or am I crazy?” That’s where it started to really take off. The amount of dedication we put into the project was probably the deciding factor.
The Knives Out 2 star has been linked to several men after her breakup with Chris Robinson, including Ross Butler and Zack Bia.
