Who Is Maegan Hall? Tennessee Police Officer Scandal Explained

Maegan Hall, a married Tennessee police officer, was recently terminated when it was discovered that she had an affair with six other officers at the La Vergne Police Department. In this article, we will read more about Who Is Maegan Hall?
Aside from Hall, the four officers that were fired were: Sergeant Lewis Powell, Sergeant Ty McGowan, Officer Juan Lugo, and Detective Seneca Shields.
Who Is Maegan Hall?
Maegan Olivia Hall, age 26 at the time of this writing, is a former police officer for the city of La Vergne. Having spent her childhood in a small town in Tennessee, Hall joined the police force when she was in her twenties.
La Vergne Police Department’s Facebook page says she was given a Community Service Award in August of 2022.
Congratulations to Officer Maegan Hall who was sworn in this afternoon by Chief Davis. pic.twitter.com/egRoXkVDid
— La Vergne, TN Police Department (@LaVergneTNPD) August 19, 2021
Maegan is married to Jedidiah, a 28-year-old former state park ranger and pastor’s son. According to the Daily Mail, they met in college and tied the knot in November of 2018. In 2022, they made their first big family purchase: a house.
Tennessee Police Officer Scandal Explained
Officer Maegan Hall of the La Vergne Police Department was terminated on December 28, 2022, after charges that she had shared private images, had sexual connections with many coworkers, and had done sexual acts on two officers while on duty.
Source: MEAWW
As a result of the inquiry, Patrol Officer Juan Lugo, Detective Seneca Shields, Sergeant Lewis Powell, and Sergeant Ty McGowan all lost their employment. Police officers Patrick Magliocco, Gavin Schoeberl, and Larry Holladay, who worked with K-9s, were also placed on administrative leave.
While Maegan Hall denied having sexual intercourse with Powell, the report states otherwise. Hall admitted to emailing sexually graphic pictures to coworkers like Magliocco, Holladay, and Schoeberl during his shift, but he denied doing the same to McGowan.
According to the investigation, Hall initially denied and then admitted having a sexual relationship with Magliocco, though he insisted it never occurred on the job.
The Investigation Team Suggested Firing Maegan Hall And Four Police Officers
The investigation concluded that Maegan Hall had engaged in sexual behavior while on duty, had harassed other employees, had behaved in a way that was unbecoming of an officer and had lied to investigators. Sergeants Ty McGowan, Lewis Powell, Seneca Shields, and Juan Lugo were all targeted for dismissal.
Officers Patrick Magliocco, Larry Holladay, and Gavin Schoeberl were all recommended for suspension by the investigator, according to the report. Mayor Jason Cole reportedly approved the suggestions, calling the act “unacceptable.”
According to the report, the investigator found evidence that Hall, Magliocco, Holladay, Shields, and Lugo had engaged in sexual activity that they had not disclosed. In the report, he also stated that he had found evidence that Shields, Hall, and Powell had engaged in sexual misconduct while on duty.
According to the findings, he claimed in writing that he had evidence to support allegations of sexual harassment against Hall, Schoeberl, Lugo, Holladay, Shields, and McGowan and that he had evidence to support an allegation of workplace violence against McGowan.
McGowan was accused of having sexual encounters, despite his denials, and the report indicates that the investigator partially backed up those claims.
He claimed in writing that he had evidence to support his accusation that McGowan, Powell, and Hall had intimidated witnesses in order to obstruct the investigation.
The mayor, Jason Cole, was contacted by an anonymous source regarding the allegations, and that individual was ultimately identified as McGowan.
According to the report, on December 12, 2022, Cole called the director of human resources, Andrew Patton, and told him that he had heard from a reliable source that Officer Maegan Hall “had intimate relationships with other members of the La Vergne Police Department.”
As the report continues, she and Magliocco are accused of having a “three-way with his wife.”
Maegan Hall’s Husband Stands By Him After The Officer’s Dismissal
“I don’t want to discuss it, I’m just going to move on and live my life,” Hall said in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail.
According to the Daily Mail, Jedidah is supportive of his wife as they attempt to resolve their issues. The Coffee County sheriff, Chad Partin, said of Jedidiah Hall, “I don’t know how he’s doing it, he’s more of a man than I am, but he’s trying to preserve his marriage.”
Burrel Davis, chief of police in La Vergne, told USA Today that the department was handling the matter internally. The actions of a few, Davis said, are not indicative of the entire department.
