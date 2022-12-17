Who Is Maria Menounos Married To In 2022: Is She Single Or Dating Someone

In 2014, Menounos was appointed the CES Entertainment Matters Ambassador for her work as the founder and host of the online entertainment network AfterBuzz TV. Let’s dig deep into Who Is Maria Menounos Married To?
In addition to her performances on “Without a Trace,” “One Tree Hill,” and “Scrubs,” Menounos has also appeared in the music video for Jessica Simpson’s “A Public Affair” (2006) and the film “Kickin’ It Old Skool” (2007), in which she acted opposite Jamie Kennedy.
After appearing in "Tropic Thunder" and hosting "Hollywood Green" on the Planet Green network in 2008, she made history by becoming the first journalist to interview the Obama family as a unit.
Who Is Maria Menounos?
To put Maria Menounos’ net worth in perspective, she is a Greek-American actress, journalist, and television host. Today, Extra and Access Hollywood are just a few of the shows where Maria Menounos has contributed as a correspondent, and they have helped make her a household name.
Maria Menounos was born on June 8, 1978, to Greek immigrants Costas and Litsa Menounos in the Boston neighborhood of Medford, Massachusetts. Before she was born, her parents emigrated from their own country and found employment as nightclub cleaners in Boston.
Source: Eonline
During her formative years, she spent her Sundays at the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church. During high school, she studied at Medford. Menounos created the independent film fairy tale “Land of Merry Misfits” while she was only 17 years old.
She entered her first pageant in 1995 and went on to become Miss Massachusetts Teen USA in 2006. When Menounos eventually enrolled at Emerson College, she became active in the school’s Emerson Independent Video group, which has since won numerous awards.
In the year 2000, she received her diploma from Emerson. She had been a reporter for Channel One News during her college years.
Many of Menounos' ten-minute reports have gone down in history; she covered the earthquakes in El Salvador, spoke with NATO aircrew members in the middle of Operation Eagle Assist, and even interviewed President George W. Bush.
Who Is Maria Menounos Married To?
AfterBuzz TV is a digital broadcast network that has created after-shows for more than 500 titles, and Maria Menounos’ husband Keven Undergaro is the network’s writer, director, producer, and co-creator.
Undergaro, surprisingly, majored in history at the university level. After finishing college, however, he changed his mind and began working in the entertainment industry as a television writer.
His subsequent credits include In the Land of Merry Misfits, Longtime Listener, and Guilty Movie Pleasures. He has also done some acting, most recently as Nick in the 2021 Lifetime movie The Holiday Fix-Up.
As Menounos told Yahoo! Entertainment, they first met in 1998, when she was 19 years old, on the set of a film they were both working on. She told the media, “It was love at first sight.”
Undergaro, meantime, was just as over heels in love with the woman who would one day be his wife. According to him, “When I first met Maria, I had never encountered anyone like her.
Even though we had only known each other for a short period of time, our goodbye was filled with emotion. We were both overcome with a desire to cry for unknown reasons. D’awww.
When Did Maria Married Keven?
Undergaro proposed to Menounos in 2016 on The Howard Stern Show while they were promoting Menounos’s book, The Every Girl’s Guide to Cooking, nearly 20 years after they first began dating.
He told Yahoo, “We knew we were married in our hearts,” explaining why he waited to pop the question. Nothing else was necessary; we were Kurt and Goldie-ing it.
Now let’s fast forward to when Menounos was actually proposed to; she was overjoyed to get the ring. Undergaro remarked, “Watching Howard Stern in that basement brought us so many happy memories. Being able to work together on that show was a huge step in the right direction.
During a live New Year’s Eve broadcast, the pair tied the knot in Times Square in front of millions of viewers across the world. The two of us ended up getting married on Fox New Year’s Eve,” Menounos reflected. At our wedding, Steve Harvey served as the minister. Everyone was invited, and everyone had a chance to take part.
This couple also enjoyed their dream wedding in Akovos, at a Greek Orthodox church. “Everyone there made sure that the wedding was about love and us,” Menounos reflected. No one was whining or moaning about anything. Everyone there was just trying to make the day memorable for us. In a word, it was magical.
