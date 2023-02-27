Who Is Mark Wahlberg Married To? Everything You Need To Know About Rhea Durham

Mark Wahlberg has been married to American model Rhea Durham since 2010. They tied the knot in 2009 and have been happily raising four kids ever since. Keep reading to find out Who Is Mark Wahlberg Married To- Everything about Rhea Durham.
Who Is Mark Wahlberg?
Mark American actor, businessman, and ex-rapper Robert Michael Wahlberg once went by the name Marky Mark. The Perfect Storm, Boogie Nights, Planet of the Apes, The Truth About Charlie, Invincible, The Departed, The Lovely Bones, Ted, Transformers: Age of Extinction, Ted 2, Transformers: The Last Knight, All the Money in the World, Me Time, etc. are just a few of the films in which he has starred.
Wahlberg has also been on television in shows like “Entourage,” “Out All Night,” “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway,” and “Wahlburgers.” In 2021, he was seen on the American drama Wahl Street. Recently, Wahlberg has been in the spotlight because several media outlets and fans have hypothesised that he is the “huge movie star” who dated Jessica Simpson.
Simpson said in her blind item that she had fulfilled her “teenage ambition” by having a one-night stand with a “big movie star” in a new “short and true narrative.” She went on to say that she first saw the man in question at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, when he was dressed casually in jeans and a t-shirt.
This was brought to Wahlberg’s attention because he was one of the attendees that year who chose to dress casually for the event by wearing jeans and a T-shirt. Also, Simpson dropped a few hints that pointed to the actor.
Who Is Mark Wahlberg Married To?
Mark Wahlberg has been married to American model Rhea Durham since 2010. They tied the knot in 2009 and have been happily raising four kids ever since.
Model Rhea Durham was born in Lakeland, Florida, United States, on July 1, 1978. She has graced the covers of various influential fashion periodicals, including the French Vogue, Marie Claire, and the British and American editions of ELLE.
Durham has also been a model in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show twice (in 2000 and 2001). In addition to her profession as a model, Durham appeared as a guest star on the Spin City episode “The Wedding Scammer” in 2001.
Having dated since 2001, Durham and Wahlberg tied the knot in a small, private Catholic wedding in Beverly Hills, California, on August 1, 2009. They are the proud parents of four young ones.
Mark Wahlberg Dating History
Traci Bingham (1991 – 1991)
Back in 1991, when Mark Wahlberg was best known as Marky Mark, he dated model Traci Bingham.
Shannen Doherty (1992 – 1992)
Reese Witherspoon and Mark Wahlberg were co-stars in 1996’s “Fear,” and it was rumored that they began dating at the time. They never confirmed the off-screen relationship.
China Chow (1998 – 1998)
Jordana Brewster (2000 – June 2001)
Mark Wahlberg and Jordana Brewster dated for over a year before calling it quits. Sources speculated that their very different upbringings contributed to the split — Mark was raised in the Boston ‘hood, while Jordana was brought up in a very wealthy East Coast family.