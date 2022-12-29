Who Is Marlo Thomas Married To: What Are The Secrets From A Couple In Their 80s To Make A Marriage Last?

Marlo Thomas decided early on that she wanted to be an actress, and she has since been on multiple TV shows. The likes of “Ben Casey,” “My Favorite Martian,” and “Bonanza” featured her in her initial acting performances. Let’s dig deep into Who Is Marlo Thomas Married To?
Her big break came in 1965 when she was featured in the critically acclaimed play “Barefoot in the Park.” First appearing in the play in London, she went on to star in subsequent Broadway versions.
Who Is Marlo Thomas?
American actress, producer, and activist Marlo Thomas has a $150 million fortune. She shares that fortune with her husband, TV host Phil Donahue, to whom she has been married since 1980.
Actress Marlo Thomas has starred in several popular TV shows, such as “That Girl” and “Free to Be… You and Me.” Marlo Thomas is well known for her involvement with several different nonprofits, in addition to her successful entertainment career.
Thomas was born on November 21, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan. Her father was a stand-up comedian, thus she grew up in a famous family. In a later episode of “Dick Powell’s Zane Grey Theatre,” she co-starred with her father. Her sibling went on to have a career in filmmaking.
Originally from both Italy and Lebanon, Marlo Thomas has a rich cultural background. A native of Beverly Hills, Thomas earned her education degree from USC.
Who Is Marlo Thomas Married To?
Thomas’ association with the playwright Herb Gardner lasted for a long time. Thomas and Donahue presenter Phil Donahue experienced “love at first sight” when she appeared on the show in 1977.
Donahue and Thomas wed on May 21, 1980, and soon after, Donahue moved his family from Chicago to New York City to be with Thomas and to film his talk show. Donahue has four sons and a daughter from his former marriage, and Thomas has become their stepmother.
Thomas told the May 2012 issue of AARP magazine about her decision to not try to be a “mother” to Phil’s children in the traditional sense (they already had a mom) but to be their friend instead. It gives me great pleasure to report that the bonds of friendship we forged three decades ago are as strong as ever.
Who Is Phil Donahue?
American producer, writer, and TV host Phil Donahue have a net worth of $150 million. His longtime partner and fellow actress/philanthropist Marlo Thomas contributed to that total.
Primarily, Phil Donahue gained fame as the host of the show with his own name on it. The show, which ran for 29 years, was groundbreaking in that it encouraged audience participation and is often cited as a major influence on the development of talk shows on television.
Donahue’s show frequently included the Democrat Ralph Nader as a guest and tackled controversial topics including abortion, civil rights, and war.
What Does Phil Donahue Do Now?
After the cancellation of his Donahue show on MSNBC in 2003, Phil turned to write and quickly became a New York Times best-selling book.
What Makes a Marriage Last: 40 Celebrated Couples Share with Us the Secrets to a Happy Life was written by Marlo and Phil and released in May of 2020.
The book’s summary describes it as “an engaging collection of compelling interviews with prominent couples about their enduring relationships and how they have made them persist through the hardships we all share.”
Exactly When Did Phil And Marlo Tie The Knot?
On May 21st, 1980, Phil and Marlo tied the knot.
In the ’70s, when she was a guest on his show, is when they first met.
Marlo is a well-known actress, having starred in such shows as That Girl and the Free to Be… You and Me series for kids.
For 16 years, from 1958 until 1975, Phil was married to Margaret Cooney.
Mary Rose Donahue, Jim Donahue, Michael Donahue, Daniel Donahue, and Kevin Donahue are Phil’s five children from his first marriage.
Since Marlo was unable to have children of her own, she took on the responsibility of raising her husband’s children after he got a divorce from his first wife.
