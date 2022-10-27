Who Is Megan Fox Dating: Is She In Relationship With Rapper Machine Gun Kelly?

Megan Fox first won our hearts in the movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, which came out in 2004. But her piercing blue eyes and signature smolder didn’t just catch our attention. Megan has been with a number of famous people, including her ex-husband Brian Austin Green and her future husband, Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan and MGK started dating after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. Since then, they have been going strong.

Who Is Megan Fox?

Megan Fox is an actress and model from the United States. She has a net worth of $8 million. That’s how much she’s worth if she and Brian Austin Green, her on-again, off-again husband, actually get a divorce.

Megan Denise Fox was born on May 16, 1986, in Oak Ridge, TN. When she was three, her parents split up. Her mother remarried after a few years, and her stepfather, Tony Tonachio, raised Fox and her sister.

She was raised Pentecostal, but for 12 years she went to a Catholic school. Megan has said that both of her parents were very strict. She couldn’t have a boyfriend or even have her friends over at her house.

Fox has been dancing and acting since she was five years old. She was also on the Tennessee swim team for young people.

Megan Fox got her first big part in the November 2001 direct-to-DVD movie “Holiday in the Sun,” where she played Ashley Olsen’s enemy. She was a guest star on “What I Like About You” and “Two and a Half Men” over the next few years, and she was also an uncredited extra in “Bad Boys II” (2003).

After a few small roles and cameos, Fox made her big-screen debut in “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen,” which starred Lindsay Lohan. Hope and Faith’s second and third seasons aired on Fox over the next two years.

In 2007, Fox got her big break in the movie “Transformers,” which starred Shia LaBeouf and made $709.7 million around the world. Fox came back for the 2009 “Transformers” sequel, which was another record-breaking box-office hit that made $835.2 million more than its predecessor.

Who Is Machine Gun Kelly?

Machine Gun Kelly is an American rapper who is also known as Richard Colson Baker. He has a net worth of $25 million. Baker has become one of the most popular and unique Hip-Hop artists over the course of his career. Baker has had a lot of success as an actor when he is not making music.

Richard Colson Baker was born in Houston, Texas, on April 22, 1990. When he was a child, both of his parents were missionaries. This meant that he and his family traveled a lot.

As a child, the family lived in many places around the world, including Germany, Egypt, and many others. Baker also lived in many different states in the US. After his mother left the family, he and his father settled down in Denver.

Baker was picked on as a teen, so he started using words to fight back. He started making his own music when he fell in love with rap. Baker’s father left him when he went to work for the Army in Kuwait. He moved into the basement of a neighbor and began trying drugs.

During this time, he made Stamp of Approval, which was his first mixtape. Baker stopped going to school, which made his father take him to Kuwait to live.

After moving back to the U.S. to finish high school, Baker talked an MC manager into helping him start his career. At this point, Baker gave himself the stage name “Machine Gun Kelly” to reflect the speed with which he sang. MGK started out playing at local venues and ended up at the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Who Is Megan Fox Dating?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, first worked together, but their relationship quickly grew into something more.

The man from Tennessee and the singer of "Rap Devil" met in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox was married to Brian Austin Green at the time.

Two months later, the Transformers star and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum were seen together. At the time, there were rumors that they had broken up.

Green said on his “…With Brian Austin Green” podcast on May 18, 2020, that he and Fox had split up after 10 years of marriage. Noah, Bodhi, and Journey are their three sons.

The Californian brought up Fox and Kelly’s friendship while talking about the breakup. She said that Fox and Kelly were “friends.” Green said that he and the actress had been separated since the end of 2019, and he didn’t want people to think that she or he were bad people or that he was a victim in any way.

Even though there were rumors that Kelly and Fox had broken up, a source told Us that they were “planning their wedding” and that everything was “just fine” between them.

“MGK is on tour for the next few months, so he’s really focused on that,” the insider said. Megan is with him when she can be, and when she can’t, they talk on the phone all the time.

She spends a lot of time with her kids, but most people don’t see them because she keeps them out of sight. They are connected spiritually and have a love for each other that can’t be broken.

