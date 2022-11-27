Who Is Nicki Minaj Dating: Was She In Relationship With Rapper Safaree Samuels?

Both Queens natives Minaj and Petty completed their high school education at the famous LaGuardia High School in New York City, which emphasizes the performing and visual arts.
In Chance, the Rapper’s song “Zanies and Fools,” Minaj reveals that she first met Petty when she was a teenager. “I met my husband when I was 17 out in Queens / If you love it, let it go, now I know what that means / While he was up North for a body / I bodied everybody and got known for my body,” she raps.
Who Is Nicki Minaj?
Born in Trinidad, Nicki Minaj is a rapper, model, actor, and R&B singer-songwriter. Minaj was initially discovered by fellow American rapper Lil Wayne.
She has won more than 100 awards, including ten BET Awards, ten BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, and three MTV Video Music Awards. She has been nominated for eleven Grammy Awards.
Nicki Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Maraj, was born in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago, on December 8, 1982. She has an elder brother and sister in addition to a younger brother and sister. She lived in Saint James with her grandma when she was a young child. For the purpose of attending Monroe College, Carol Minaj moved to New York City.
When Nicki was five years old, her mother moved the family to Queens, New York. Carol worked in the accounting and payroll departments when Minaj was a young woman. The father of Minaj was an alcoholic and drug addict who had a short fuse. He set the house on fire in December 1987.
Minaj was accepted after successfully passing the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music, Art, and Performing Arts entrance audition. She wanted to go into acting.
After graduating from high school, she worked at Red Lobster in the Bronx to help support her acting career before getting chosen for the Off-Broadway production of “In Case You Forget.” Because of her patronizing attitude, she was fired. Minaj later claimed that she had lost “at least 15 jobs” as a result of her rude behavior.
Who Is Kenneth Petty?
Kenneth Petty is an American celebrity with a $500k fortune. He is well known for being the spouse of Nicki Minaj.
Kenneth Petty was born in April 1978. He married Nicki Minaj in 2019. Petty is a musician who has appeared in Minaj’s music videos for the songs “Hot Girl Summer” and “Megatron.” Minaj revealed the duo had been dating since 2018 on Instagram.
He goes by the name “Zoo,” and he has had legal problems and incarceration. Petty is a sex offender who was found guilty of murder. Minaj announced that she was expecting his child in 2020. Her records have sold in excess of 100 million copies globally.
She is an actress, model, singer, and rapper. Nicki Minaj was listed by Time magazine as one of the top 100 global influencers of 2016. Her first two albums, Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, both reached the US top spot, while her last two, The Pinkprint and Queen, both peaked at number two.
According to TMZ, Petty started dating Minaj when she was 16, and was “one of her first loves.” Petty got into difficulty when he was convicted guilty of first-degree rape in 1995. Since then, Minaj has supported Petty, saying that the victim’s mother made the complaint because she didn’t like the fact that Petty was dating the victim and that the accusation was made because of that.
Petty was forced to register as a category two sex offender in New York as a result of the conviction. He completed seven of a ten-year prison sentence later that year after entering a guilty plea to first-degree manslaughter.
Who Is Nicki Minaj Dating
Teenage Minaj and Petty dated before going their separate ways for a very long period. Rapper Safaree Samuels and Minaj dated throughout this time for 14 years, ending in 2014. Minaj also dated Meek Mill and Nas. In December 2018, Minaj made her Instagram debut as Petty by posting pictures to celebrate her 36th birthday. In allusion to the hit song “Hello” by Adele, Minaj asked, “Did you ever make it out of that town where nothing ever happens? Time is of the essence for both of us, as is well understood.
Regarding their high school affair, Minaj asserted in a 2019 tweet that Petty had been with her “before the fame and fortune.”
In June 2018, Minaj revealed that the couple had obtained a marriage license. “I think I’ve succeeded in my quest for unadulterated joy. It was quite difficult to feel joyful. In March of that year, she referred to Petty as her spouse before saying, “Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.” She made this statement on her Apple Beats 1 show.
On October 21, 2019, Minaj made the official announcement of her marriage to her longtime partner on Instagram. The caption read, “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10-21-19,” and there was a video of some wedding mementos.
