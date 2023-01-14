Who Is Pamela Anderson’s Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst? What is Dan Hayhurst Doing In 2023?

Once again, Pamela Anderson could call herself a wife. This week, PEOPLE confirmed the 53-year-old Baywatch star’s marriage to her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst. According to the DailyMail, the wedding took place on Christmas Eve in a small ceremony on the grounds of Anderson’s Canadian house.
Anderson informed the media that she was “exactly where she needed to be,” with a man who loved her deeply.
This article contains all the information you need to know about Anderson’s new husband Dan Hayhurst.
Dan Hayhurst works As A Carpenter At A Canadian Animal Refuge
Hayhurst is a builder for RASTA Sanctuary, a farm animal sanctuary in Chemainus, Canada, and the sanctuary just posted numerous images of Hayhurst and Anderson on Instagram to praise them for their work.
On November 9, the sanctuary posted a black-and-white photo of a couple wandering around the grounds with the caption, “A photo of the very kind couple who are making our barn building dream a reality. .”
Later that month, another post praised Hayhurst and Anderson for their help from a sanctuary official. For me, having @pamelaanderson and her amazing spouse Dan Hayhurst help us build our Sanctuary’s much-needed new barn still feels like a dream.
“There is not a single day that goes by where I am not overcome with gratitude for this most fantastic gift that will be a big game changer for all of us here at the Sanctuary!”
The church published an image of Anderson and Hayhurst holding hands just before Christmas. For their “incredible generosity and most kind and kind couple,” the sanctuary expressed gratitude in the caption.
“Yesterday Pamela surprised us all with an early Christmas gift by most generously covering the expense of the cement for the footings in the construction of our new barn and we genuinely could not be more grateful,” the sanctuary said.
It went on to say of Hayhurst, “Her very industrious spouse Dan is our builder and he is doing a terrific job both organizing the project as well as getting down and dirty to get the work done.”
Having “these two extremely fantastic and most caring people” help fund the construction of a “very, very much-needed new barn for the animals” is “a dream come true,” the sanctuary said.
Dan Hayhurst Was The Fourth Husband Of Pamela
She has been married five times if you count her 12-day wedding to A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters (which she doesn’t, because it wasn’t legally binding). Pamela was formerly known for her marriage to Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe from 1995 to 1998.
Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee are their two sons. She tied the knot with singer Kid Rock in 2006, only to end the marriage after only four short months. She eventually tied the knot with producer Rick Salomon twice. In 2015, they finalized their decision to no longer be a couple.
In fourth place, Dan is a builder who participated in the remodeling of Pamela’s house.
Wow, what a guy.
Dan used to be a construction worker until he was hired as Pamela’s bodyguard. When he proposed to the actress, she told him about the historic family home on Vancouver Island that she had inherited and he used his talents to help restore it.
Like Pamela, Dan Hayhurst Is An Activist For Animal Rights
The star of Baywatch is well-known for her work as a vegan animal rights activist for PETA. Together, she and Dan build a barn for the RASTA Sanctuary’s rescued animals as part of their charity work in their own Canada. In December, a few days before Pam and Dan’s wedding, the group wrote an emotional thank you on their website.
RASTA included a sweet photo of the couple holding each other in a post thanking Pamela for a very early Christmas present by covering the expense of the cement for the footings in the construction of their new barn.
The help of these two extraordinary people, who are also among the kindest we’ve ever met, has made it possible for us to finally construct the new barn our animals so desperately need.
