Who Is Pete Davidson Dating Now: Who Has Pete Davidson Dated In The Past?

There’s a long list of famous women who have been rumored to be Pete Davidson’s girlfriend. Let’s read more about Who Is Pete Davidson Dating Now?
The “Saturday Night Live” host plainly favors renowned women of all ages, from Cazzie David and Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian klan.
Who Is Pete Davidson?
Pete Davidson, a popular American comedian, is worth $8 million. During the 40th season of “Saturday Night Live,” Pete Davidson was the youngest cast member. Pete spent 8 years (from 2014 to 2022) as a regular cast member on SNL.
Source: Capitalfm
One of his other claims to fame is the many prominent women he has dated, including Ariana Grande, Cazzie David (Larry David’s daughter), and Kim Kardashian. The semi-autobiographical movie The King of Staten Island was released in 2020. Pete co-wrote the script with Judd Apatow and also appeared in the finished product.
Who Is Pete Davidson Dating Now?
There’s been a change in my love life. That Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are an item is confirmed by Us Weekly.
An insider tells Us exclusively, “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple of months now.” They are “in the very early phases, but both truly like each other,” the source adds.
They both stopped their summer relationships. After 10 months of dating, Davidson, 28 years old, and Kim Kardashian, 32 years old, broke up in August. After nearly four years of marriage, Ratajkowski, 31, filed for divorce from producer spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard in September, following accusations of his infidelity. Ex-couple share 20-month-old son Sylvester.
Relationship Officials Confirm Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski “Really Like Each Other” 322
A fight broke out after friends of both parties set up the model and the comic. The insider tells Us, “Pete makes Emily giggle, and he loves how educated she is.”
Despite going through a divorce, Ratajkowski has been having a good time on the dating scene. Last month, she declared to Harper’s Bazaar, “I can assure you that I have never been single before.” Totally and completely, I am experiencing every possible feeling.
Both rage and despair are welling up inside of me. Thrills of anticipation are racing through me. What I’m experiencing is pure happiness. I’m in a humorous mood. Observing the world from day to day is a new experience.
That I am experiencing all of these emotions is the only positive thing I can say at this time, and it gives me hope that I will be okay.
Pete Davidson Dating History
Pete Davidson And Kim Kardashian
Another odd couple to go viral was Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, who was linked romantically online in October 2021.
In pictures obtained by People, the two can be seen holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.
Kim made her debut on Saturday Night Live and enjoyed a passionate on-screen kiss with Pete in a skit not long after, sparking rumors of a romance between the two.
The relationship between Kim, 42, and Pete, 28, became rather serious, as seen by their frequent public appearances together (they even attended the MET Gala hand in hand), frequent trips together, and frequent displays of PDA (he was also featured on Hulu’s The Kardashians).
They broke up nine months into their relationship in August 2022 due to difficulties maintaining a relationship over a long distance and due to the demands of their respective careers.
Pete Davidson And Phoebe Dynevor
Pete and Phoebe started dating when they were sighted together in London multiple times at the beginning of 2021, however on 15 August, news spread that they had broken up due to the difficulties of maintaining a long-distance relationship.
A February article claims they struck it off so well that Pete, then 27, traveled to the UK to hang out with the actress there during the third nationwide lockdown.
It is speculated that the unlikely couple met when Phoebe’s Netflix co-star Regé-Jean Page and the comedian starred in a parody sketch of Bridgerton on Saturday Night Live.
Pete Davidson And Kaia Gerber
Dated by Pete They dated for only three months before breaking up in January 2020.
He told Charlamagne Tha God that he and the supermodel had a brief romance but broke up because he needed to focus on “problems” in his own life.
At that time, he made the following statement: “I’m going through hell, and that was before I even started treatment. In her position, she should be able to focus on her job and life outside of it without having to worry about some guy who clearly has problems.”
Pete Davidson And Kate Beckinsale
Pete and Kate Beckinsale dated for four months before breaking up in April of this year.
At a Golden Globes afterparty in January 2019, they were first seen together and remained close throughout the night.
A source at the time told People that the couple’s romance had ended amicably “Simply put, the long distance was to blame. They remain cordial toward one another despite the breakup.”
The second source said, “They had been trying to make it work up until very recently, but it’s over now.”
Pete Davidson And Ariana Grande
Without a doubt, Pete’s relationship with Ariana Grande in 2018 ranked as his most publicized.
Pete and Ari’s relationship was originally speculated upon when the two were photographed getting close backstage at the May 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where the singer was a performer.
A couple of weeks later, they went public with their romance, and the two have been together ever since.
A few more weeks passed, and they were engaged; but, by October of that year, they had broken off their engagement, reportedly because neither of them felt the time was appropriate.
At the beginning of the year 2020, Ariana fell in love with Dalton Gomez, whom she eventually married.
