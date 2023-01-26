Who Is Phillipa Coan? All About Jude Law’s Wife

Both Phillipa Coan and Jude Law keep a low profile in public.
Reportedly introduced by mutual acquaintances, the Fantastic Beasts actor and the psychologist first began dating in 2015. After dating for four years, the pair finally married the knot in a low-key London ceremony that astonished their fans. In 2020, they had their first child as a married couple.
Law and his wife are extremely discreet about their relationship and life together; they haven’t even revealed the gender or name of their child.
Coan is an experienced behavioral psychologist who is enthusiastic about encouraging businesses to make sustainability and employee engagement top priorities. She is the proud owner of her own company.
Phillipa Coan, a psychologist and sustainability activist who is married to Jude Law, is profiled in detail here.
Contents
- 1 Phillipa Coan Specializes In Psychology For Business
- 2 Phillipa Coan Owns Her Own Company
- 3 Phillipa Coan Is Passionate About Sustainability
- 4 Phillipa Coan Started Dating Jude Law In 2015
- 5 Phillipa Coan Married Law In April 2019
- 6 Phillipa Coan Shares One Child With Law
- 7 Phillipa Coan And Law Are Very Private
- 8 Phillipa Coan And Law Have Fun At Sporting Events
Phillipa Coan Specializes In Psychology For Business
Coan is a British-born psychologist and expert on altering people’s habits. In 2019, she gave an interview with Eco-age.com, where she revealed that she received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the City University of London and the University of Birmingham, respectively.
She completed her doctoral studies in 2015 and was awarded various distinctions for her work, including postgraduate researcher of the year and recognition on the dean’s list. In 2014, her work on the relationship between worker behavior and environmental sustainability earned first place in a competition hosted by the British Psychological Society.
It was given to “the research project regarded to offer the most important addition to the field of Occupational Psychology,” as stated in her university’s alumni magazine, Network.
Phillipa Coan Owns Her Own Company
Coan established Stride, a consulting firm that combines psychological and environmental knowledge to help businesses “save energy, carbon, and money through employee engagement and behavior modification.”
Stride founder Coan explained in a promotional video that she was motivated to create the company by her belief that “the people aspect of energy management tends to be neglected” and that businesses may make strides toward sustainability by encouraging behavioral change within their workforces.
Phillipa Coan Is Passionate About Sustainability
Coan is dedicated to sustainability in her professional life and recognizes the importance of personal dedication to environmental responsibility.
To be more sustainable, she has “learned so much from others,” she told Eco-age.com in 2019: “I have learned so much from others about reducing plastic and chemicals brought into my home, eating less meat, monitoring and reducing our household energy consumption, and exploring alternative travel options where possible.” “I understand how challenging it may be.
Every day, I have to overcome obstacles in my own sustainable conduct. A lot of the time, I have to take a deep breath, look at the big picture, and figure out where in my life I can make some improvements.”
Phillipa Coan Started Dating Jude Law In 2015
It was in the spring of 2015 that the two were initially connected when they were seen together at the Hay Festival, a literature, science, and cultural festival held annually in Wales.
Source: People
They met through mutual connections, the Daily Mail reports.
Phillipa Coan Married Law In April 2019
Coan and Law’s surprise wedding took place on April 30, 2019. They wed at London’s The Old Marylebone Town Hall, with Coan donning an off-white ruffled dress and Law a navy corduroy suit and jacket.
The Holiday actor has three kids from his previous marriage to actress Sadie Frost. Also, from 2004 to 2006, he was engaged to Sienna Miller.
The couple had their first kid together the following year, although neither has discussed the sex or given the child a name. “It’s absolutely great,” the Young Pope star exclaimed in September of 2020. “We consider ourselves very fortunate to have been raised in a time and place where we could just nest and enjoy one other’s company and each day as it came,” the author writes.
Including his children Rafferty, Iris, Rudy, Sophia, and Ada from prior partnerships, this is Law’s sixth child.
Phillipa Coan And Law Are Very Private
There have been sightings of Coan and Law at social functions, but the couple generally prefers to keep their relationship private. Law stated in 2017 that the secretive nature of their relationship was a major contributing factor to the success of their marriage.
“She is exclusively mine. I’m overjoyed beyond words, “he disclosed to the pages of Modern Luxury. “Since she prefers to keep to herself, that plays a role. And our relationship is a private matter, which I believe contributes to its success.”
Phillipa Coan And Law Have Fun At Sporting Events
Throughout their relationship, they have been seen visiting a number of athletic events together. Coan and Law were spotted at Wimbledon not long after their honeymoon. They have also been seen together at basketball games.
