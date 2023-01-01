Who Is Piper Rockelle Dating: Who Has The 14 Year Old Youtuber Dated In The Past?

Actress, YouTuber, and social media star Piper Rockelle are only 14 years old. Piper Rockelle Smith was born in Georgia, United States, on August 21st, 2007. She may be young, but her channel already has a million subscribers. Piper Rockelle focuses a great deal on the author’s personal life and relationship with her lover. Let’s dig deep into Who Is Piper Rockelle Dating?
Unfortunately, we also discovered that Piper had appeared in other television episodes, including Dark Eyes and Mani, suggesting that she was far from a content creation hero. Piper used to model and compete in pageants before she made it to the small screen.
Piper also has musical and dance talents. Who is Rockelle now seeing, then? This is only one of many questions we’ll address in this article.
Who Is Piper Rockelle?
American internet star and actress Piper Rockelle has a $2 million fortune. She rose to fame due to her videos’ success on the video-sharing website YouTube.
Georgia is the place of Piper Rockelle Smith’s birth in August 2007. Over 4.5 million people have subscribed to her channel. Rockelle has appeared in several television shows, including the Brat series Mani and the reality show Paparazzi. She’s posed for magazines and in beauty contests.
Together with her mother, Tiffany, Piper runs a cat rescue and has taken in over a hundred animals. Her dog, Frank Pagan, has become famous online as well. The two of Piper Rockelle and Sophie Fergi have worked together. In 2018, Rockelle was in Chicken Girls, in 2019, she will be in Jam Jr., and in 2020, she will be in The Adventures with Blue and MJ.
The 2019 short films Dark Eyes and Sitting in the 80s feature her as well. Let’s dig deep into Who Is Piper Rockelle Dating?
Who Is Piper Rockelle Dating?
Teenager Lev Cameron Khmelev is Piper Rockelle’s current boyfriend. Fans learned about Lev and Piper for the first time on Valentine’s Day, 2020, after he requested Piper to be his valentine.
This getaway is perfect for a couple who is truly committed to one another romantically. It comes as no surprise that the couple began dating seriously in May 2020. Therefore, even back then, there was a sense that Piper and Lev were more than just friends.
Lev and Piper are always posting supportive messages for one other on Instagram. Piper Rockelle and her beau Lev Cameron appear to be going strong according to a number of recent social media posts and images.
They frequently use Instagram to leave heartfelt comments for one another. Piper just shared a photo of herself and Lev on Instagram with the message “one million reasons to smile.”
The productive partnership between these two is also visible on YouTube, where they have contributed much. Video titles like “My boyfriend DM’d 100 of my friends to see who would reply” and “Scaring my lover with a fake snake” are from their most recent collaborations.
Who Is Lev Cameron?
Lev Cameron Khmelev, 16, is a professional dancer and internet star. Lev began dancing at the tender age of five. Cameron said in an old interview that he made the decision to become a professional dancer in just seven days.
Over the years, Lev has competed in events such as Little Big Shots, So You Think You Can Dance, and Dancing with the Stars Juniors. Throughout his career, Lev has collaborated with notable artists like Justin Timberlake. Can’t Stop The Feeling is a music video that Lev was in four years ago. Lev Cameron was born in France on October 11th, 2005.
Five years ago, in a short film titled “And the Tiara Goes To,” he made his acting debut. We discovered Lev’s fame through his enormous following on Instagram. Presently, he is followed by almost 1.6 million people. There were many photos of him and Piper together on the page.
Despite their early age, his Instagram page suggests that they have traveled to various places together. The number of Lev’s YouTube subscribers is close to 1 million. He goes to great lengths, including posing as Piper’s ex-boyfriend, to gauge her reaction to his shenanigans.
Piper Rockelle Past Relationship?
According to these same reports, Piper dated her YouTube boyfriend Gavin Magnus before she started dating Lev. Gavin, age 15, is another ambitious musician. Piper and Gavin frequently made appearances on each other’s YouTube channels throughout their time living together.
Gavin is rumored to have stopped things, and his reasoning for doing so is baffling. His reason for ending the relationship with Piper is that he feels compelled to do it in the interest of preserving the planet.
Piper was said to be dating fellow YouTuber Walker in multiple articles. After taking the “Marry your Crush” challenge for 24 hours, they upset their fan base. They were so young when they tied the knot that everyone assumed it was a PR hoax.
