Who Is Ramona Agruma? Rebel Wilson’s Girlfriend Is A Matter Of Topic In Fans

Get to know Ramona Agruma! Rebel Wilson’s Instagram image of a cute selfie with the fashion and jewelry designer made headlines recently because of their apparent friendship.
The Pitch Perfect star spoke about her new relationship in May, but she did not name her new boyfriend. I’ve never seen Rebel happier than right now,”.
Wilson’s ex-boyfriend was Jacob Busch, whose family established Anheuser-Busch. Four months after making it Instagram official, in February 2021, the couple split up.
Although it is unknown when Agruma and Wilson first started dating, the two have been spotted out and about as early as January of this year.
The actress has posted numerous images and videos on Instagram of the two of them together. Wilson and Agruma were both in a group shot taken at a dinner in May to honor the release of Agruma’s latest film, Senior Year.
Wilson told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2022 that she kissed her The Almond and The Seahorse co-star Charlotte Gainsbourg on-screen.
It was because of Charlotte that she met Ramona; she said, “I don’t know if I would have ever met [Ramona] otherwise.” Having [that] experience has made me more open to the prospect of [that]. It had a dramatic impact on my romantic life.
Here’s all you need to know about the actress’ new lover Agruma, from her fashion label to their first meeting.
Contents
- 1 In June Of 2022, Ramona Agruma Made Her Relationship With Rebel Official On Instagram
- 2 Ramona Agruma Started An Eco-friendly Apparel Company
- 3 Also, Ramona Agruma Started A Line Of Jewellery Worn By Famous People
- 4 Ramona Agruma Launched A Clothing Brand With Wilson
- 5 Ramona Agruma Hosted Wilson’s Baby Shower
- 6 Now Ramona Agruma Is Helping Wilson Out With His Kid
In June Of 2022, Ramona Agruma Made Her Relationship With Rebel Official On Instagram
Wilson made the pair’s connection public on her own social media, while Ramona Agruma’s account remains secret. The actress posted a snapshot of the couple cuddling online and accompanied it with a heartwarming remark.
Source: US Weekly
When I set out on this quest, I honestly believed I’d find a Disney Prince. So maybe all along a Disney Princess #loveislove was what I needed,” Wilson tweeted.
She made contact with Rebel via the phone before finally meeting him face to face.
Wilson revealed last month that she had been set up with her new boyfriend “via a friend,” however she did not name her mystery admirer.
It took us weeks of phone calls before we finally met in person. She added that it was a great opportunity to get to know each other. “In that respect, it harkened back to simpler times; it was extremely romantic,” he said.
Rebel Wilson engaged to Ramona Agruma after just seven months of dating pic.twitter.com/gIXkWFNWE1
— Naija (@Naija_PR) November 5, 2022
“I think going through the process of discovering greater self-worth, I believe that what you desire in a spouse is elevated, and so it’s fantastic to have someone who feels like an equal partner and be in a good relationship,” Wilson said.
“There were times that I was definitely putting up with something I shouldn’t have — and I’m not saying that about all of my exes because they’re all wonderful. Being in a happy and healthy relationship is a very different experience.
Ramona Agruma Started An Eco-friendly Apparel Company
Agruma is the brains behind the primary designer for Lemon Ve Limon, a sustainable LA-based apparel label that claims to prioritize wearer convenience and affordability.
Our clothing line will keep you feeling confident and comfortable whether you’re “flying fancy,” “yacht hopping,” or just “doing errands” in Beverly Hills, as it says on our website.
Established in 2021, the brand frequently updates its Instagram with enticing images of its wares.
Also, Ramona Agruma Started A Line Of Jewellery Worn By Famous People
According to her Twitter account, Ramona Agruma launched the luxury jewelry company DeLys in 2013 and served as the brand’s creative director.
Celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jessica Alba have been spotted wearing pieces from the company, which is known for its huge diamonds and unusual forms and has been featured in high-end fashion magazines like Elle and Harper’s Bazaar.
The exact date of Agruma’s first meeting with her current lover is unknown. However, Wilson’s co-star in Pitch Perfect 2, Hailee Steinfeld, was spotted wearing the jewelry at the movie’s world premiere in 2015. (Coincidence?)
Ramona Agruma Launched A Clothing Brand With Wilson
In November of 2022, Wilson and her fashion designer girlfriend debuted their loungewear line, R&R Club. Hoodie and sweatpants in crisp white with the R&R Club insignia embroidered on the back were part of the first capsule collection.
To celebrate the holiday season, Rebel and I designed a limited edition line of cozy and stylish sweatshirts and hoodies. A post on Instagram by Agruma.
Ramona Agruma Hosted Wilson’s Baby Shower
Wilson had Royce Lillian, her first child, via surrogate in the month of November 2022. The Pitch Perfect actress said that her close friends and family member Agruma held her a baby shower in Los Angeles.
Wilson gushed over the flower-themed baby shower, saying that her international friends had flown in to attend. Agruma, she continued, is “so amazing and such a great companion.”
Now Ramona Agruma Is Helping Wilson Out With His Kid
Ramona Agruma spoke candidly on The Morning Show about becoming a mommy in November 2022. She revealed that since having baby Royce Lillian, that child had become her top priority.
Agruma told the hosts, “When you think, ‘Aw, I wish I would go have a massage,’ you’re like, ‘No, I just want to spend time with her and be at home.'” As one person put it, “It’s been great; it’s absolutely life-changing, but in a good way.”
You May Also Like: