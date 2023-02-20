Who Is Rhea Ripley Dating? Everything About Buddy Matthews

Throughout her tenure in NXT, Rhea Ripley became a notable figure in the wrestling world. The Nightmare established herself as a major roster mainstay by annihilating a slew of other ladies competitors.
Ripley is a role model for the younger employees due to his successful career. Ripley, as a past Women’s Champion, is well-equipped to perform under the intense pressure that comes with being the best.
Who Is Rhea Ripley?
Demi Bennett is the real identity of Rhea Ripley. Ripley made her WWE debut in NXT UK, where she became the company’s first Australian women’s title.
The Nightmare has often referred to Beth Phoenix as her “dream opponent” and has cited her as a source of inspiration. Besides the WWE legend, she lists Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair as “Role Models” and ideal opponents.
Ripley has a number of role models, including Beth Phoenix and the Miz. She is enamoured with the A-adaptability Lister’s and has stated more than once that she would be happy to work in his stead. Given her status as the first NXT Women’s Champion, Ripley has done a lot for women’s wrestling.
Besides wrestling, Rhea Ripley has tried out for a number of other sports. Ripley has been described as “a Jack of all trades” due to his proficiency in numerous sports. Because to her extensive background in different sports, she is often regarded as one of wrestling’s greatest superstars.
Who Is Rhea Ripley Dating?
This Is Your Nightmare, Rhea Ripley dated fellow wrestler Demitri Jackson in the past. They were together for a while, but eventually they went their own ways. Both made announcements about their romance in 2018, and then after they broke up, they received considerable backlash from their respective fanbases.
Buddy Matthews is rumored to be Ripley’s current boyfriend. Ripley and Matthews have never been on WWE TV together because they are both currently signed to competing companies. They have both shared photos of themselves with their admirers, fueling rumours that the two are romantically together.
Ripley and Matthews first crossed paths several years ago in WWE. They started working out together after that, and now they do it all the time. The Nightmare said she was devastated when Matthew was released from WWE, but their relationship apparently recovered quickly.
Who Is Buddy Matthews
Matthew Adams, born in Australia on September 26, 1988, is a professional wrestler who performs under the moniker Buddy Matthews and is affiliated with the stable House of Black for the promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW). His tenure with WWE, when he used the aliases Buddy Murphy and Murphy in the ring, is what he is best remembered for.
Adams, under his ring name Matt Silva, wrestled extensively in his home Australia for outfits like PCW and Melbourne City Wrestling before signing with WWE (MCW). He moved to the United States in 2013 to begin working for WWE, initially in the company’s developmental area NXT.
As a member of the tag team he created with Wesley Blake and won the NXT Tag Team Title, he became the first Australian to win a championship in WWE while in NXT. Adams was promoted to WWE’s main roster in 2018, making appearances on 205 Live, and later that year, he won the WWE Cruiserweight Title.
When he teamed up with Seth Rollins on Raw in October 2019, they won the WWE Raw Tag Team Title. He was initially transferred to SmackDown in April 2019 and then to Raw in October of the same year.
After leaving WWE in June 2021, Murphy competed as “Buddy Matthews” for New Japan Pro Wrestling and Major League Wrestling. Adams first appeared for AEW in the February 23, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite.