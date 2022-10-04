Who Is Ryan Seacrest Dating? When And Where Did Start Their Love Story?

People are interested in Who Is Ryan Seacrest Dating? Because of his massive following and media stardom. In the best of circumstances, knowing where a celebrity relationship stands may be challenging. Read this article to discover the identity of Who Is Ryan Seacrest Dating?

Do You Know Who Is Aubrey Paige?

Assuming she entered this planet on the same day as everyone else in 1997, Aubrey is now 23 years old. To give her complete name: Aubrey Paige Petcosky. In the United States, she was born in a stunning metropolis.

Since we don’t know when she was born, her zodiac sign is missing. The influencer presently resides in Los Angeles in the United States.

The model reportedly received her early education in a neighborhood elementary school and then continued on to graduate from her hometown’s high school. The University of her choosing just released her from her studies (name not known). Despite the fact that Paige was a brilliant student.

The model has never spoken publicly about her parents but has praised them on occasion for their unwavering support. Aside from the fact that Aubrey is supposed of Caucasian descent and comes from a middle-class Christian family. Until now, she has refrained from publishing any details regarding her sibling relationship.

You may find this interesting:

Who Is Ryan Seacrest Dating?

The host of “The Ryan Seacrest Show” has found a new love. It has been rumored that American Idol presenter Ryan Seacrest is dating model Aubrey Paige Petcosky, better known as Aubrey Paige, since at least 2021.

Since becoming acquainted, the couple has walked the red carpet together only once and has never attended a public event together. In July of 2022, Seacrest and Paige were seen enjoying a trip in Ibiza, Spain.

“This makes me very happy. At this very moment, I have no complaints “During an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan aired in August of 2022, the TV host made a passing reference to his relationship with Paige.

Is there any speculation about Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend? Learn about Aubrey Paige, the model, right here. It was during Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons of New York in May of 2021 that Seacrest and Paige were first sighted together.

Paige uploaded a rare snapshot of the two to Instagram in December 2021 with the remark, “Probably the nicest thing that happened to me in 2021 was meeting the most incredible man.

We hope that 2022 brings you all the joy and success you deserve.” Paige transferred to California shortly after finishing at Austin Community College.

In May of 2021, she announced her return to Los Angeles with a Facebook post reading, “After a long time away, I’m finally back in L.A.” “So here’s to starting a new chapter in my favorite city.

It wasn’t easy to get my rear end back to LA after Covid, but after a year of introspection and resetting, I did it! Without my great parents, I never would have made it.” Paige is one of five siblings, including two sisters (Riley and Halley) and two brothers (Tyler and Austin) according to her Instagram profile (Elliot and Ethan).

Paige shared a number of photographs of her family on Instagram in the month of May 2022 along with the caption, “In honor of Mother’s Day, here’s to the legendary woman who handled her five children with grace and humor and a mountain of love and support. I feel very lucky to be able to call you mommy.”

Kelly Ripa, Seacrest’s co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan, has publicly expressed her approval of Seacrest’s relationship with Paige. Ripa and Seacrest discussed Ripa’s introduction to Paige at Mark Consuelo’s birthday party during one episode. In fact, Paige was deemed “the most fascinating guest that came” by Ripa.

Kelly stated, “We are all delighted you are here and that you exist because we weren’t sure there was anybody.” To his credit, Seacrest could recall. To paraphrase Ripa: “We were starting to be like, ‘Maybe he doesn’t have a special person and maybe we should check in on him more often?'”

If Seacrest breaks up with Paige, she “shall go into isolation,” she joked. That’s exactly what she said to her,” Seacrest said. To which I replied, “That’s a compliment.” And Ripa continued, “I am extremely fond of her.” The first time Seacrest and Paige were photographed together in public was at the opening of Jennifer Lopez‘s documentary Halftime.

The model accompanied Seacrest, who wore a striped navy suit jacket and grey pants, in a patterned one-shoulder gown. When they were at the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala in April, they did not pose for a portrait together.

You may find this interesting: