Who Is Salma Hayek Husband François-Henri Pinault? What Are Some Of The Major Businesses Salma Hayek Husband Own?

After 15 years of marriage, Salma Hayek settled down with French businessman François-Henri Pinault. Salma Hayek Husband and she started dating in 2006, and in 2007 they had their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault.
They got married in Paris back in 2009, and now, nine years later, Pinault has surprised his actress wife with a vow renewal on the island of Bora Bora.
Hayek has spoken publicly about her marriage to Pinault throughout the years, even dubbing him the “greatest husband in the world.” She proclaimed that she had finally found “the right guy” when she got married in 2017.
That’s essentially the main consideration. Whenever one of us succeeds, the other succeeds too. Both of us are invested in the other person’s success. It’s great to see the other person succeed.
The Eternals star said, “We’ve never said anything bad to each other,” when asked about the key to her and Pinault’s successful relationship in a subsequent interview. There is no ill will.
All the details regarding Salma Hayek’s husband, François-Henri Pinault, are provided below.
Contents
- 1 Salma Hayek Husband Leads The French Luxury Goods Conglomerate Kering As Both Its CEO And Chairman
- 2 His Dad’s A Billionaire, Thus He Comes From Money
- 3 They Share Daughter Valentina Paloma
- 4 The Three Children He Has Now Are From Earlier Relationships
- 5 Salma Hayek Husband Is A Father To Four Children
- 6 Donating His Time And Money Is Something He Enjoys Doing
Salma Hayek Husband Leads The French Luxury Goods Conglomerate Kering As Both Its CEO And Chairman
Pinault is the head of Kering, the parent company of Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, among other high-end fashion labels. Hayek went so far as to compliment her man on his great work-life balance and how hard he worked.
“My husband, finished work, no matter how hard it was—and trust me he has a lot of responsibilities—big smile on his face, delighted to be home, pleased to see me and the kids, make us laugh…They cannot begin to comprehend what a joy that human being is,” she remarked, as reported by People.
His Dad’s A Billionaire, Thus He Comes From Money
François Pinault Sr., François’s father, ranks 23rd on Bloomberg’s list of the world’s billionaires. François served as CEO of Kering (formerly known as PPR) until giving the reins over to his son (Pinault-Printemps-Redoute).
In addition to the French television network TF-1, the family also owns the weekly magazine Le Point, which is a supplement to the French newspaper Le Mode.
They have a daughter together, Valentina Paloma, who is 13 years old. According to O, The Oprah Magazine, they shared the news of their pregnancy and engagement in 2007.
The Three Children He Has Now Are From Earlier Relationships
Pinault’s ex-wife gave birth to their children François and Mathilde. He and Linda Evangelista had a son named Augustin James Evangelista in 2006, and he and Hayek had a daughter named Valentina Paloma in 2007.
Salma Hayek Husband Is A Father To Four Children
Pinault’s first marriage ended in 2004, but not before he had welcomed two children into the world: Mathilde and François. He has a kid with model Linda Evangelista, named Augustin James.
For their part, Pinault and Hayek shared the news that they were expecting in 2007. On September 21 of that year, they welcomed a daughter, Valentina Paloma.
Hayek has settled in well as a doting stepmother to her three stepchildren. It was always a dream of mine to have a large family, but I was never blessed with that opportunity. She revealed this to Red in 2017: “My body, by some miracle, had one.”
It has been a tremendous boon to me that my spouse has three other children from a previous relationship. That makes a total of four that I own. In addition, they are all unique.
Donating His Time And Money Is Something He Enjoys Doing
Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek, an actress, were spotted at the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017 on October 2, 2016, in Paris, France.
Pinault started the Kering Foundation in 2009 to help end violence against women in Europe and Asia. Over 140,000 women had benefited from the charity, Vanity Fair reported in 2016.
To establish itself as one of the most feminist enterprises in Europe, Hayek’s husband’s company, @kering official, has received the Gender Equality European & International Standard label, she stated on Instagram in 2016.
