Who Is Sam Smith Dating In 2023? Everything About His Boyfriend

Frederick Smith and Kate Cassidy, both stockbrokers, welcomed their son Samuel Frederick Smith into the world on May 19, 1992, in London. They spent their formative years in Great Chishill, where they attended Thomas More Primary School. In this article, we will talk about who is Sam Smith Dating.
They were bullied over their gynecomastia as a child, and by the time they were 12, they had made the decision to have liposuction. Oh! Carol, with music by Neil Sedaka, was staged in 2007 by Youth Music Theatre UK, and Smith was a cast member.
Before venturing into musical theatre, they were all seasoned veterans of the jazz world. Smith studied singing and composing with jazz pianist Joanna Eden while attending St. Mary’s Catholic School in Bishop’s Stortford, where she was also a member of the Bishop’s Stortford Junior Operatics (now Bishops Stortford Musical Theatre Society) and the Cantate Youth Choir.
Who Is Sam Smith Dating In 2023?
For the month of January 2023, Sam Smith has been seeing Francois Rocci. Smith came out publicly as gay in May of 2014 and spoke about his brief relationship with actor and model Jonathan Zeizel. When did they have the 57th Grammys?
She said, “I want to thank the man who this song is about, who I fell in love with last year,” after learning that “Stay with Me” had won Album of the Year. You’d have four Grammys by now if you’d broken my heart.
Multiple Grammy winner Sam Smith has been spotted kissing his current beau, furniture designer Francois Rocci, in North London.
Since Sam and his date exchanged a passionate kiss at the table outside the pub where they had stopped for a beer and a cigarette, it’s safe to assume that love, rather than money, drives Sam.
The two then strolled down the street together, hand in hand and kissing passionately. The Grammy winner last viewed this material some years ago. In 2018, Sam split up with 13 Reasons Why actor Brandon Flynn, and in May of that year, activist Shahmir Sanni allegedly started dating rumors by tweeting his love for Sam.
Who Is Francois Rocci?
Francois Rocci, who claims to be Sam’s partner, earned an MA in Product Design from the prestigious Royal College of Art in 2018.
His education history includes a BA from Kingston University. His webpage contains this information. He has been working as a product design engineer for CTO Lighting for the past year and a half, as per his LinkedIn page.
Source: Purepeople
Frenchman Francois calls Clapton, England, home. You may check out his outstanding work on his website and Instagram. This class includes such things as crystal trays, centerpiece tables, and chandeliers. In addition, Sam is now one of Francois’ Instagram followers.
Sam came out as non-binary in March of this year. Hearing the experiences of those who identify as “non-binary” or “genderqueer,” he realized, “F—, that is me.”
He also started referring to himself and others as “they” and “them” around six months later. “I’ve always been quite free in terms of thinking about my sexuality,” am has been reported as saying. “so I’ve just attempted to shift that into my thoughts on gender as well.”
Sam Smith’s Private Life Explored in Greater Depth
In an October 2017 interview, Smith described their most recent album, The Thrill of It All, as reflecting “the gay guy I’ve become.”
Smith’s relationship with actor Brandon Flynn was announced during her September 2017 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In June 2018, after dating for nine months, Smith and Flynn made the decision to end their relationship.
In October 2017, Smith announced their gender nonconformity, saying, “I feel just as much a woman as I am a man,” and recalling a time when they “didn’t own a piece of male apparel and would wear full makeup while attending school.”
For their September 2019 announcement of their transition to non-binary status and the usage of they/them pronouns, they said, “After a lifetime of being at battle with my gender, I’ve decided to love myself for who I am, inside and out…”
Smith has been invited to be the godfather of Jimmy Napes’ child because Napes is a close friend and business colleague of Smith’s. Feminists are what they self-identify as. Since they were preteens, they haven’t held back about their issues with self-esteem and how they look.
