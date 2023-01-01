Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating Now: Is Savannah Chrisley Dating Country Singer Matt Stell After Split With Nic Kerdiles?

Savannah Chrisley is a household name in the United States thanks to her role as co-host of the popular reality show Chrisley Knows Best. Let’s find out Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating?
The show chronicles the days of real estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his family. The American debut of the spin-off series Growing Up Chrisley took place in April.
The protagonists of the novel are Savannah and her brother, Chase, who are both trying to make it on their own without their parent’s help. In 2015, Savannah has crowned Miss Tennessee Teen USA, making her a pageant veteran. In July 2016, she was a finalist in the Miss Teen USA competition.
Who Is Savannah Chrisley?
A net worth of $500,000 has been estimated for American reality star Savannah Chrisley. August 1997 saw the arrival of a new addition to the Chrisley family, Savannah Chrisley, into the world in Atlanta, Georgia.
Chrisley Knows Best, which she has starred in since 2014 on the USA Network, has brought her the most fame. USA’s spinoff reality show Growing Up Chrisley with Chase Chrisley featured Savannah as a main cast member.
Savannah Chrisley is the child of Todd and Julie Chrisley. In addition, she competes in beauty contests. Nearly two million people follow Savannah Chrisley on Instagram alone. Chrisley Knows Best was considered for Best Unstructured Reality Show at the 2016 Critics’ Choice Television Awards.
As a TV personality, Savannah Chrisley has guest starred on shows like The View, Today, Steve Harvey, The Real, E! Live from the Red Carpet, Royal Pains, Wendy: The Wendy Williams Show, Home & Family, Steve, Strahan & Sara, and more. She has also been seen in Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens, a television film. Let’s find out Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating?
Who Is Savannah Chrisley Dating Now?
Straightforward and honest in its reply. Savannah Chrisley addressed the reports that she is dating fellow reality star, Matt Stell.
Chrisley, 25, was asked about her relationship with the 38-year-old country singer during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Highway. Chrisley appeared in the music video for the singer’s 2018 single “Prayed For You.”
It’s true that we never went on a date. According to E! News, the reality star added, “[I was still] really engaged” to her ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles. Then it was over really soon, which was consistent with the vibe I received from that.
The Growing Up Chrisley star has since broken off her engagement and admitted that she and Stell went on a date before deciding they’d be “better off” as friends. “He’s such a fantastic person,” she remarked. Things were put to the test. If you want to know where you’re going, you have to go on dates.
Chrisley and Kerdiles (both 28) star in a music video, although Chrisley has stated she has never seen it. I can’t stand to listen to that song.
She went on to explain that taking a significant other to places like her favorite restaurant or on her dream trip would be a huge mistake because it would increase the likelihood that the two of them would eventually break up.
Chrisley Knows Best viewers were first exposed to Kerdiles in November 2017 when he began dating a Georgia native. The two were engaged in April of this year after meeting on Instagram, but they have since decided to put off their wedding.
We came to this conclusion as a group. The fashion designer shared their decision to resume dating on the June 2020 episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast. I was sure we needed to take our efforts to a new level. It’s difficult because we have to delve deeper.
Chrisley and the ex-athlete announced their separation three months later. She announced the breakup on Instagram: “Nic and I have decided to call it quits.”
“There is no animosity between us, and that makes parting much more painful. We have nothing but the highest regard for one another, but we must now pursue our separate goals.
The TV star said at the time that she wasn’t completely ruling out the possibility of a reconciliation. When I say that Nic and I are on good terms, I mean it. She told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2020, “We’re both so young and ambitious, and you know, we’re trying to make our place in life.”
Because no choice is ever irreversible, it’s impossible to predict what might occur. To put things into perspective, we have the rest of our life.
