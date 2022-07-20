Who Is Sean Hannity Dating? Who Is Sean Hannity’s Current Partner?

His show, “The Sean Hannity Show,” has made him a well-known political journalist and talk show host. The 60-year-old TV personality’s partner, Ainsley Earhardt, is also well-known. The couple hasn’t made a public announcement about their romance, however.

They were initially spotted together at a party in 2020, where they have supposedly been dating ever since. The hosts of Fox & Friends Weekend, Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet invited Sean and Ainsley to Trump National Golf Course in Colts Neck, New Jersey, in their private helicopter.

They’ve been seeing each other for almost two years, but neither of them has declared their relationship. Ainsley Earhardt claimed to be focused on parenting her daughter right now when asked about her rumored beau. While Earhardt said, “Sean is a beautiful person, and anyone that he chooses to date is lucky, I am not dating anyone at this time.”

Several theories have surfaced as to why they haven’t gone forward and admitted to dating yet. Firstly, Earhardt noted in her statement that it would be difficult for her to maintain a work-life balance while raising her child.

Is Sean Hannity Dating Ainsley Earhardt?

After divorcing his wife Jill in 2019, Sean Hannity began seeing Fox News co-anchor Ainsley Earhardt.

Hannity and Ainsley began dating when he was still married to Jill Rhodes, who was no longer in the picture. However, Earhardt has already been married twice.

From 2005 until 2010, Kevin McKinney was the anchor’s husband; they divorced in 2010. After two years of marriage, she and Will Proctor divorced in 2019.

Hannity and Earhardt are now dating.

Hannity, on the other hand, has kept this information under wraps. When a reporter asked about Hannity’s personal life, he refused to say whether or not he was currently dating anyone.

According to Hannity’s remark, he does not wish to share his personal life in this manner.

Sean and Ainsley haven’t confirmed that they’re Dating

In 2020, Hannity and Earhardt may make their relationship public when they arrive by helicopter at a gathering. Earhardt hosted “Fox & Friends” from the basement of Hannity’s Long Island home, according to a person who spoke to Vanity Fair about the matter. A relationship between the two of them is still unconfirmed at the time of this writing

“At the moment, my primary concern is parenting my kid. According to Ainsley, anybody who works at Fox News can attest to the fact that Sean is a wonderful person, and that whoever he chooses as his girlfriend will be exceedingly lucky. “I am single at the moment.”

Ainsley Earhardt and Sean Hannity’s Dating History:

