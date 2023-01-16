Who Is Shay Shariatzadeh? All About John Cena’s Wife

In 2020, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh tied the knot in an attorney’s office in Tampa, Florida; the couple then celebrated their nuptials in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 2022.
The WWE star’s wife, Nikki, is equally as successful as he is.
The actor and professional wrestler wed his longtime lover Shay Shariatzadeh on October 12, 2020, at an attorney’s office in Tampa, Florida, according to a marriage license obtained by PEOPLE.
The two have been romantically involved since March of this year. They first met while filming Cena’s 2019 movie Playing with Fire in Canada, where Shariatzadeh was born and raised.
They had a second wedding reception in Vancouver, Canada, over two years after they first tied the knot.
Who, then, will John Cena’s next tag-team partner be? Shay Shariatzadeh and the wrestling champion have kept their relationship somewhat under wraps, but here is everything you need to know about the two.
Contents
- 1 Shay Shariatzadeh Was Born In Iran
- 2 Shay Shariatzadeh Works As An Engineer
- 3 Shay Shariatzadeh’s Mom Is A Huge Role Model For Her
- 4 John Cena’s Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Does Not Use Social Media
- 5 It Was In A Restaurant Where Shay Shariatzadeh First Encountered Cena
- 6 They First Appeared On The Red Carpet This Year (2019)
Shay Shariatzadeh Was Born In Iran
According to her marriage certificate, Shariatzadeh currently resides in Vancouver, however, she was born in Iran.
Shay Shariatzadeh Works As An Engineer
Beginning in December 2019, Shariatzadeh worked in Canada for Sonatype, an enterprise software business, in the role of product manager.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she previously worked for Motorola Solutions where she conducted research on infrared cameras and video intercom systems.
From 2008 to 2013, Shariatzadeh attended the University of British Columbia, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical and electronics engineering.
Source: The Sun
She became interested in engineering as a child after being inspired by a school project her brother brought home from college.
She told Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions subsidiary, in March 2019 that “I have always appreciated math and physics.” My brother majored in engineering in college and brought home a fully functional autonomous car as his senior project.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Shariatzadeh has worked as a sales associate for both Guess and La Vie En Rose, in addition to her engineering background.
Shay Shariatzadeh’s Mom Is A Huge Role Model For Her
Even though her brother is prominent in her life, Shariatzadeh also values the opinions of other members of her family. Shariatzadeh’s life has been shaped in a favorable way by her mother’s profession as a surgeon.
“My mum is the strongest and most hardworking woman I know,” she stated in Avigilon’s International Women’s Day segment. The most important thing she taught me was how to think for myself and how to stand up for what I want.
According to Shariatzadeh, “She was at the height of her success when she decided to uproot her family and relocate to Canada in the hopes of providing us with a brighter future. She motivates me to strive for excellence, to treat others with kindness, and to keep going even when the going gets tough.”
Who Was That Woman With John Cena? He and She Were Seen Together in Vancouver a Few Nights Ago, but Their Secret remained Unsolved Until Now.
John Cena’s Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Does Not Use Social Media
Shariatzadeh maintains a low profile and avoids social media in keeping with the couple’s desire for privacy.
“Soon after their wedding, a source said, “He is a romantic,” describing Cena, and added that the “…[secret ceremony] wasn’t a surprise. To avoid attention, he preferred to carry it out in private.”
It Was In A Restaurant Where Shay Shariatzadeh First Encountered Cena
When Shariatzadeh was out to dinner in Vancouver with some friends, Cena saw her for the first time.
Keegan-Michael Key, who costarred with Cena in Playing with Fire, recalls Cena remarking, “There was one woman I was gazing at, and I couldn’t take my eyes off of her.”
They First Appeared On The Red Carpet This Year (2019)
In October 2019, the pair made their red carpet debut at the opening of Cena’s film Playing with Fire, which is where he met Shariatzadeh.
A navy blue suit, white shirt, and red tie made the actor seem sharp, and Shariatzadeh’s silver and black sequined gown made her stand out.
WWE's John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh got married for a second time https://t.co/GiRgLYNSpt #WWE pic.twitter.com/nR7TJj2alg
— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 17, 2022
“I had a beautiful date,” Cena said to ET on the red carpet. To the star of the film, “What’s genuinely special about this one is that no matter what projects I’m engaged in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone wonderful.”
Until now, she was the only lady As soon as Nikki Bella became involved with Cena, rumors began to circulate.
A destination wedding was planned for April 2018, but Cena and his ex-fiancee Nikki Bella called off their engagement weeks before the big day.
“While our decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great lot of love and respect for one another,” they said on Bella’s Twitter. Six years passed during the couple’s happy union.
As for Bella, she quickly moved on to date professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev after their divorce. Until Cena and Shariatzadeh were seen leaving a restaurant in Vancouver hand-in-hand, neither of them had been publicly linked to a love relationship.
You May Also Like: