Who Is Snowfall Based On: After a long absence, Snowfall has returned.
The American criminal drama, developed by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron, premiered on FX in July 2017 and rapidly gained an enthusiastic fan base.
It has been running for an astounding four seasons at this point, and its fifth season premiered on the 23rd of February, 2022.
Now that some viewers are getting back into the series and others are being persuaded to give it a try for the first time, it’s time for them to once again raise a fairly crucial question about this moving work of art. Do the events in Snowfall actually happened?
What Is Snowfall
On July 5, 2017, FX premiered Snowfall, a criminal drama developed by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron. The first crack pandemic in 1983 in Los Angeles is the subject of the series.
Franklin Saint, a 20-year-old heroin dealer, Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, a Mexican luchador, Teddy McDonald, a CIA operative, and Lucia Villanueva, a niece of a Mexican criminal boss, are the series’ main protagonists.
FX picked up the 2014 Showtime series for a ten-episode season in September 2016. The network renewed Snowfall for a second season in August 2017, which premiered on July 19, 2018.
In September 2018, the series was revived for a third season, which began on July 10, 2019.
FX renewed the series for a fourth season in August 2019, however, filming was halted because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
On February 24, 2021, the fourth season premiered.
FX renewed the show for a fifth season in March 2021, which premiered on February 23, 2022.
In April 2022, FX renewed the series for a sixth and final season.
Who Is Snowfall Based On
While we wait for the release of Season 4 of Snowfall, we might as well investigate the show’s origins.
Decider found several real-life events inspired by Snowfall.
The tale follows Franklin Saint’s rise in the drug trade. The show’s creator, John Singleton, has indicated that the character and his story are partially based on his memories of life in Los Angeles’ Black neighborhoods, albeit the character is not based on a real person.
In the 1980s, the United States gained notoriety as the center of a rapidly expanding drug industry. Cocaine, the narcotic of most interest, has caused widespread disruption in the city, but its market has since collapsed owing to saturation.
The drug trade for crack was then facilitated. Smokable crack cocaine was the most profitable form for drug traffickers because it was easy to stock and sell in tiny quantities to a broad customer base.
Due to widespread racial segregation policies and practices, the Black population was an easy mark for this sector. As a result, drug traffickers were more likely to operate in areas populated by low-income Black families.
Everything went off without a hitch, leading to an epidemic that sickened millions of people. In order to forward their own agendas, some people think the CIA and the US government may have been complicit in the outbreak of this pandemic.
The show makes an effort to rearrange the shadowy past through Franklin Saint, a notorious drug king.
Did Franklin Saint Really Exist in Snowfall
To be clear, Damson Idris is a fictional creation. However, his narrative does have some grounded elements, much like the show itself. Franklin was inspired, at least in part, by the late series creator John Singleton’s recollections of life in predominantly Black Los Angeles areas.
Singleton attended a Valley school, much as Franklin did. Singleton, unlike Franklin, pursued a career in the arts rather than the pharmaceutical industry. There are folks out there who experienced this firsthand.
It was essential that we have people in the meeting who could comment on this. “We brought in advisors who are deep into each component of it,” Singleton said during a panel promoting the series.
