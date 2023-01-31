Who Is Taylor Hackford? All About Helen Mirren’s Husband In 2023

Both Helen Mirren and her director husband, Taylor Hackford, have won Academy Awards. She made her film debut at the young age of 22 in the film The Age of Consent. During her run on Prime Suspect, which made her a household celebrity, she won an Emmy as the year’s best actress in a miniseries or movie.
Her other notable roles include the Oscar-nominated The Madness of King George, the Oscar-nominated Gosford Park, and the Oscar-winning The Queen.
Hackford has a remarkable resume as well, having won an Oscar for the film Teenage Father back in 1979. He and Mirren were together for ten years until they finally tied the knot in Scotland in 1997.
Is there any speculation as to who Helen Mirren’s husband might be? Taylor Hackford’s complete bio is listed below.
Taylor Hackford Enrolled At The University Of Southern California
Hackford was born in Santa Barbara and attended the University of Southern California, where he majored in political science but not film. His alternative was to pursue a degree in international relations and join the Peace Corps. Two weeks of law school later, he landed a job sorting mail at a Los Angeles PBS affiliate.
In 2015, he told the Directors Guild of America, “Every night, I’d go around to the repertory movies and see whatever I could, every Fellini film, every Godard film, every Truffaut film, Bergman film, all the stuff you have to see.”
And in my spare time, I enjoyed playing around with my Super 8 camera. Someone at the station once asked me if I’d be willing to shoot film, and I said yes, despite the fact that I’d never used a 16 mm film camera before.
I didn’t make a huge fool of myself, so they let me report on politics, discuss cultural issues, and host music concerts on camera. Anything was possible so long as I didn’t stop for food or sleep.
Taylor Hackford Is A Critically Acclaimed Filmmaker
Taylor Hackford is an accomplished director and producer. With his film Teenage Father, he took home the Oscar for Best Live-Action Picture in 1979.
He received five Oscar nods for his second film, An Officer and a Gentleman (1982), which featured Richard Gere and Debra Winger. Movies like Against All Odds (1984), Blood In, Blood Out (1993), Dolores Claiborne (1995), and Ray (1997) are also his work (2004). For his work on Ray, Hackford was nominated for two Academy Awards.
Taylor Hackford Served As President Of The Directors Guild Of America For A Total Of Two Terms
Taylor Hackford Has Shot Many Music Videos
However, that’s not all Taylor Hackford has accomplished in his career as a director. In addition, he has directed several music videos for Lionel Richie and Phil Collins.
He explained to the Directors Guild of America, “In documentaries, as in any other project, I want to tell a narrative, and part of the story here is comprehending what the artist is expressing, whether it’s a vocal or a guitar solo.”
Something is occurring; a conversation is taking place when two, three, or even four guitarists perform together. If you want to get the gist of what’s being stated, why change your approach to cutting?
The Academy Award victor described discovering Ray Charles’ music and how it immediately captivated him. Hearing Ray Charles for the first time cemented his status as a musical giant for me. Basically, he was my guy. Because of this, I spent 13 years attempting to secure funding for a biopic on him.
Taylor Hackford Has Two Sons From Previous Marriages
In the company of his first wife, Georgie Lowres, the director had his first son, Rio Hackford. Alexander Hackford is his son with Lynne Litman, whom he married after divorcing Loewres in 1972.
Besides Pretty Woman and The Mandalorian, Rio Hackford Jr. has starred in such films and television episodes as Treme, American Crime Story, Fred Claus, Swingers, True Detective, and Pam & Tommy. He was 51 years old when he passed away in April 2022 from uveal melanoma.
“Both inspired by the life of our son and stepson, Rio Hackford, and grieved by his passing,” Hackford and Mirren said in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. His life was a model of how to be kind and helpful to others. “He shared his life’s journey with so many who today mourn his loss and celebrate their good fortune in knowing him,” they continued.
Taylor Hackford Dated Mirren For A Decade Before Getting Married
After dating for eleven years, Mirren and Hackford tied the knot in Scotland in 1997. Up until I met Taylor, I was quite deliberate in prioritizing my career over personal connections. Mirren said to AARP in 2016: “I was 38 when I met Taylor, which is fairly late in life.”
She said, “We got married in the end because we knew we would be together forever.” Ultimately, we decided to be married for legal reasons. Managing one’s estate and similar complexities. We both felt that our families were rooting for us to tie the knot.
I’ve always maintained that I have nothing against marriage other than the fact that it tastes like turnips to me. I was resistant to trying it at first, and it took a long time for me to come around to liking it. Just needed to find the proper turnip.”
Taylor Hackford Cheers Mirren On In Her Acting Endeavors
Hackford has attended scores of red-carpet events with his wife of over 20 years. She received an Emmy for her performance in The Passion of Ayn Rand, and he was there to celebrate with her. When she won Best Actress for her performance in The Queen in 2007, he was there to witness it.
Both actors attended the 2010 premiere of Helen Mirren’s action comedy Red. While in London that year, Hackford also paid a visit to the wax figure of Mirren at Madame Tussauds. In 2013, when Mirren received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, he was there to celebrate with her.
