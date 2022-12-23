Who Is The Morning Show Based On: Who Plays Who In The Morning Show?

The newest show to debut on Apple TV+, the up-and-coming streaming service, is called “The Morning Show,” and it’s aiming to make a big mark. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell are just a few of the A-listers in the drama. Let’s dig deep into Who Is The Morning Show Based On?
It has been said that Apple has spared no money and that each episode costs roughly $15 million. For comparison’s sake, that’s around how much each episode of “Game of Thrones” season 8 costs to produce.
The new platform is getting its money’s worth, though, with an intensive series that examines the competitive morning television industry while also tackling the topic of sexual harassment in the workplace in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
The Morning Show’s second season had just been filming for 13 days when the epidemic forced a temporary halt to production. Executive producer Mimi Leder recalled, “the earth was moving under our feet and we felt we had to shut down for the safety of our cast and crew.”
The AppleTV+ production team quickly realized that Covid would have an effect on The Morning Show both behind and in front of the camera. Let’s dig deep into Who Is The Morning Show Based On?
Who Is The Morning Show Based On?
The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, aired on Apple TV+ on November 1, 2019. The series is also known as Morning Wars in Australia and Indonesia. Based on Brian Stelter’s book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV” from 2013.
The episode delves into the personalities and atmosphere of a morning news program on a major network. The male co-anchor gets removed from the program following sexual misconduct claims. As more and more details about the alleged wrongdoing in the #MeToo movement become public, various aspects of the movement are analyzed from various points of view.
But what we get in ‘The Morning Show’ is a glimpse behind the scenes of what goes on in media firms and how the fierce competition can bring out the worst in us. The series is fictional, but it cleverly draws parallels to real-life happenings and individuals so that viewers never lose sight of the fact that they are watching a representation of reality.
The Morning Show Cast
You must be wondering if there are any similarities between the characters and actual people. To begin, Aniston plays Alex Levy. Levy, now, is a combination of several people. Similar to Ann Curry, whose position is being endangered by a newcomer, she is also part of the problem.
On the other hand, Levy, who has been there for over 15 years, is more like Lauer’s co-host Guthrie. Levy’s handling of telling her co-host she’s been fired and the fallout is reminiscent of Guthrie’s own fortitude. However, Aniston has stated that ABC journalists like Diane Sawyer and others served as inspiration for her portrayal.
Source: Forbes
Bradley, played by Witherspoon, is a made-up character who gets hired away from a lesser network when a viral video of her ranting during a reporting assignment goes viral.
However, Alex and Bradley’s hatred for one another is palpable, especially in the brutally competitive world of morning television, where even the slightest mistake in appearance or mannerisms can result in a demotion from the prized position.
Many have pointed out that Steve Carell’s portrayal of Mitch Kessler is the most like that of Matt Lauer. On the other hand, Aniston insists that Matt isn’t the only person upon whom Kessler is based. It has been her contention that Kessler represents a prototypical male figure to which guys like Matt can aspire.
It’s clear that ‘The Morning Show’ has given its fictional characters a certain amount of reality, based on their real-world equivalents, in order to make them more approachable. This has improved the shows’ performances and made “The Morning Show” more entertaining.
You May Also Like: