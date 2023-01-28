Who Is Tommy Paul Girlfriend Paige Lorenze: Past Relationships Of Tommy Paul

Who Is Tommy Paul Girlfriend Paige Lorenze? While the American tennis player Tommy Paul competes in the 2023 Australian Open, let’s take this time to get to know his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze. In the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, Tommy Paul advanced to his first ever Grand Slam semifinal by claiming victory against fellow countryman Ben Shelton.
The 25-year-old player, who is currently ranked No. 35, has previously peaked at No. 28 worldwide. He is only the third American player now playing to reach the final four of a Grand Slam tournament, and he is the first American player since Andy Roddick in 2009 to get to the semifinals in Melbourne. In the semifinals later today, Paul will play Novak Djokovic, who has won the Australian Open an unprecedented nine times (27 January).
Who Is Tommy Paul Girlfriend Paige Lorenze
Given Tommy Paul’s outstanding performance in Melbourne, fans are curious to learn more about his girlfriend, Paige Lorenze. Fans are interested in learning more about Paige Lorenze. Paige identifies herself as an influential figure with a big following by stating that she is a “skier, creator, and horse girl.” In addition to the 400k people who follow her on Instagram, she also has over 62k people who subscribe to her YouTube channel.
Dairy Boy is the name of a firm that was started by Lorenze that provides headwear such as hats and caps.
Over time, the slogan “Dairy Girl Summer” morphed into “Dairy Boy,” which “reminds Paige of Vermont and when she used to ride horses,” respectively. It is said that following her time spent in Vermont, she moved to the city of New York.
The Relationship Between Tommy and Paige
Paige, who was 24 years old at the time, had a romantic relationship with actor Armie Hammer. She was also romantically involved with Tyler Cameron, who finished in second place on the 15th season of The Bachelorette.
In 2022, Tommy and Paige began dating. On Instagram, Lorenze published a number of photographs of the couple, one of which was shot in Stockholm, where the couple was vacationing at the time. Tommy was mentioned in a short video that she had also shared with him and tagged him in. In response, the tennis star simply said, “Love you.”
Past Relationships Of Tommy Paul
Tommy was previously romantically involved with Christina Almeida, better known by her stage name Kiki Passo. Despite having been born in Brazil, influential figure in social media Passo spent his childhood in Miami, Florida. She kicked off her career as a model on Instagram, where she immediately gained a significant following.
She has more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and has worked with a variety of companies, including Ignite, Acacia, and Blux Lash, among many others. On December 4, 2021, Tommy and Kiki celebrated their first anniversary together as a married couple. As a result of their breakup, the photographs of the two of them together that were previously posted on their social media accounts have been removed.
