Who Is Vivian Kent Based On: Where Is Jessica Pressler Now?

The new series Inventing Anna on Netflix chronicles the ascent of “false heiress” Anna Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, as she connives her way to the upper echelons of New York City society. However, even though Anna exists, there are some aspects of her story that aren’t true. So, Who Is Vivian Kent Based On?
It is said in the promotional video for the show that Inventing Anna is based on a factual story… “except for the portions that are totally made up.” And with that, a significant number of questions remain unanswered.
For example, was she actually familiar with Billy McFarland, the man credited with organizing the ill-fated Fyre Festival? Or what about her lover, Chase Sorokin (was he real?)? What about him?
Then there is Vivian Kent, the reporter for Manhattan Magazine who investigated Anna’s disappearance under the back of her supervisor. Is it true that she finally recognized Anna? This article covers everything there is to know about Vivian, including her current whereabouts.
Who Is Vivian Kent Based On?
Both Manhattan Magazine and the reporter Vivian Kent, played by Anna Chlumsky, who is responsible for writing the infamous feature on Anna Delvey are works of fiction. However, there are a few key distinctions between Jessica Pressler, a writer for New York Magazine, and Kent.
Kent is based on Pressler. Pressler never offered assistance to the defense team or depended on the work of other journalists to complete her investigation. In addition, she is adamant that she never, ever attempted to break into the German home where Anna’s parents reside.
On the other hand, Pressler was in fact carrying a child at the time of their interviews and when she was writing the piece. She did, in fact, fly to Germany, but Anna assisted her in planning the trip, and the parties that she attended were aware that she would be there.
The most disappointing aspect of the show is probably that conspiracy mapping wall that Vivian Kent constructs in the nursery for her child. In reality, it was just a boring sequence of spreadsheets with no surprises at all.
Read Also:
- Who Is The Town Based On: Is Watching The Town Worth It?
- Who Is Shrek Based On: What Is The Extremely Rare Disease Of Maurice Tillet?
Where Is Jessica Pressler Now?
Pressler has been working as a special correspondent for Vanity Fair since he left his position at New York Magazine in the year 2020. She is now working on the show Inventing Anna as a producer.
Pressler has now disclosed that after her essay was published, she was inundated with offers to adapt the narrative for the big screen. “I had just finished writing the novel a few weeks before I was due to have a child, and all of a sudden, I started getting phone calls from everyone in the entertainment world that I had ever respected.
Source: Netflixlife
You may think it would be amazing and a dream, but in reality, it was a nightmare because I had to tell all of those individuals, with the exception of one person, that I couldn’t do what they wanted “according to Shondaland, she stated.
Pressler claims that she was taken aback when she found out that she would be working as a producer on the series. “To tell you the truth, I don’t even think that was my idea in the first place. It was probably brought up by my agency. It didn’t have a huge impact on my life, “It was explained by her.
“However, in my opinion, it is essential for a writer to feel related to and a part of anything that is based on their work, even if the writer did not participate in the process of creating the work itself. Even though I wasn’t involved in the production of Inventing Anna on a day-to-day basis, the door was always open for anyone who wanted to contribute.”
She now finds great satisfaction in tweeting about Inventing Anna and providing information about the show’s production process to followers of the show.
Julia Garner takes us through the process of nailing con-artist Anna Delvey’s accent. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/csfbtxLo3m
— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) February 3, 2022
Pressler retweeted a video of Julia Garner discussing how she developed Anna’s accent for the show and wrote, “Because this is shaping up to be the Number #1 question: Yes, that is *exactly* what she sounds like, and Julia Garner is a genius.” Garner was explaining how she developed Anna’s accent for the show. (To be perfectly honest, it is quite stunning.)
You May Also Like: