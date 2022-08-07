Who Is Young Thug Dating? Have A Look About His Current Girlfriend

Young Thug is an American rapper, dancer, model, and singer who makes hip-hop music. He is one of the most famous and successful artists of this time, and he is the most popular person in the rap scene.

Since his debut in 2010, the well-known artist has put out two critically acclaimed albums and 97 hit singles, including Thief in the Knight (2016), Peepin’ Out the Window (2021), and Bad Bad Bad (2019). His unusual sense of style caught people’s attention, and several magazines called him a fashion icon.

Because of this, big companies like Calvin Klein have asked him to promote their products. Young Thug may have a lot of fans, but his partner likes him because of how he acts and acts himself.

Learn more about Young Thug’s wife, who wrote the hit song “Peepin’ Out The Window,” by reading this Wikipedia-style biography.

Who Is Young Thug Dating?

Fans are confused about Young Thug’s relationship with fiancée Jerrika Karlae after he was said to be dating singer Mariah The Scientist. Many people think that the rapper’s recent problems with other women caused the long-term couple to break up.

Young Thug’s label, YSL Records, first linked Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug when the latter’s management showed photos of the two hanging out at a party. In one of the photos, the Always n Forever singer can also be seen cuddling The London hitmaker.

Recently, they were seen together at an NFL game between the Falcons and the Patriots, which made people think they were dating. Jerrika Karlae recently said that she is still dating Young Thug, which sparked the latest rumors.

Young Thug got a $100,000 birthday gift from the founder of Karlae Swimwear in August. It’s not clear if they just broke up or if Mariah The Scientist still loves the first one.

Young Thug has been in many relationships throughout his career, but the one with Jerrika Karlae lasted the longest. After getting engaged in 2015, the couple became well-known after Gucci Mane’s studio was said to be where they met.

Jerrika Karlae is a social media influencer, model, and entrepreneur. She was born in North Carolina but grew up in Georgia. Her mother, Nekia Hauser, used to run Young Dolph and Young Scooter.

Young Thug has been linked to Mariah The Scientist recently, so, likely, they are no longer together.

Thugger and Karlae’s breakup hasn’t been confirmed yet. The rapper has also kept quiet about his current relationship with Mariah The Scientist.

Young Thug Past Relationship

Young Thug, a 30-year-old mumble rapper, has been with several women, but the name of his wife has never been seen online or in print. Williams reportedly had six kids with four different women before he met his current wife.

This section will be changed as soon as we find out more about the problem.

Young Thug’s Rumors

As was already said, the famous singer and his girlfriend have had some problems. Some reports say that they hurt each other physically and are both having affairs, which they both deny.

Children of Young Thug

When he was only 17, his ex-girlfriend got pregnant without his knowledge. This was the start of his journey as a father. No one knows who his firstborn child is.

More kids named Jacob and Jahmir yelled at their dad for not being there from the beginning. Young Thug is also the father of three daughters, but no one knows who they are.

The artist keeps his children’s lives pretty private, but we will try to find out more about them.

Young Thug’s Permission to Assassinate YFN Lucci

The indictment says that two YSL members, Christian Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin, planned to get Young Thug’s permission to kill YFN Lucci in the Fulton County Jail.

The indictment says that in January 2015, Young Thug hired a 2014 Infiniti Q50. The car is said to have been used to kill Donovan Thomas Jr., a member of a rival gang.

Young Slime Life (YSL), which was started by Young Thug in late 2012 in Atlanta’s Cleveland Avenue neighborhood, is a violent street gang. They also say that YSL is connected to the group American Bloods.

What Is Young Thug Being Accused Of?

Young Thug is accused of working with others to break the RICO Act and of being a member of a criminal street gang. In all 56 counts of the indictment, he was accused of doing something wrong.

He is said to have done one of his worst crimes on January 7, 2015. Donovan Thomas JR., a member of a rival gang, was killed in a car that was rented from Young Thug.

DA Willis said that after Thomas’s death, there was “bloodshed like Atlanta had never seen before.” Prosecutors also say that Christian Eppinger and Antonio Sumlin asked Thug for permission to try to kill YFN Lucci again after they had already stabbed him in February in the Fulton County Jail.

