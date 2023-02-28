Who Is Zendaya Dating? Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline

Scandals about the relationship status of Zendaya (Euphoria) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) have been circulating online once again. Is she really Dating Tom Holland keep reading to find out Who Is Zendaya Dating.
On Friday, February 24th, the Euphoria actress posted a selfie on Instagram Stories in which a ring could be seen on her finger, sparking widespread speculation that she is engaged. They’ve been together since 2021, but they’re trying to keep their relationship covert.
Since their first meeting on the set of the 2016 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Zendaya and Holland have been frequently connected together, with many believing they were dating even before they confirmed their relationship.
What’s the scoop on Zendaya and Tom Holland’s relationship status and whether or not they’re set to tie the knot? Everything you need to know is listed here.
Who Is Zendaya Dating?
After meeting in 2016 while filming Spider-Man, Zendaya, and Holland are now a couple. They went from “best friends” to “officially dating” in 2021.
Who Is Tom Holland?
Actor Tom Holland was born and raised in Kingston upon Thames, England. The 26-year-old was most famous for his roles in the movie The Impossible (2012) and in Billy Elliot the Musical at the Victoria Palace Theatre until he was cast as Peter Parker in the Marvel reboot of the Spider-Man franchise in 2016.
How Long Have Tom And Zendaya Been Together?
Photos of the couple kissing at a red light in Los Angeles circulated in the media, leading to rumors that they had been dating since July 2021. Holland addressed the event in a November 2021 GQ interview.
One of the drawbacks of our popularity, he continued, is that “privacy isn’t really in our hands anymore,” and that “a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world.”
Because he already shared so much of his life with the public, he continued, “I’ve always been pretty adamant to keep my private life private. There was a sense of invasion of privacy.
Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Relationship Timeline
2016: Zendaya and Tom Holland are cast as Peter Parker and Mary Jane in Marvel’s reboot of Spider-Man.
2017: Holland says he and Zendaya are “best of friends” in an interview with People.
2019: Zendaya is rumored to be dating her Euphoria costar Jacob Elordi.
July 2020: Holland shares pictures of actress Nadia Parkes on his Instagram.
July 2021: Photos of Holland and Zendaya are released by Page Six showing them kissing in a car.
August 2021: They attend a friend’s wedding as each other’s plus one.
September 1, 2021: Holland shares an Instagram post for Zendaya’s birthday, which hints that the pair are dating.
October 2021: Holland shares another post of Zendaya to his Instagram feed, this time along with the heart-eye emoji.
December 2021: Zendaya posts photos of Holland to her Instagram, along with the caption: “My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change, and good thing.”
January 2022: Zendaya reportedly meets Holland’s family in London.
March 2022: Holland travels to Boston to visit Zendaya whilst she is filming The Challengers, the couple is spotted in a coffee shop.
June 2022: Zendaya shares a cute post on Instagram wishing Holland a happy birthday, describing him as the “one who makes me the happiest”
December 1, 2022: engagement rumors
