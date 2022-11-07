Who Will Win? Georgians Vote As The Midterm Election Nears

Voters in Georgia were divided on Tuesday on whether they wanted Sen. Raphael Warnock to serve another term or whether they would rather see Herschel Walker elected.

Walker is not fit to represent us, but I hope the Republicans would put together a more moderate, business-oriented individual, as Rick phrased it. Therefore, Warnock is the chosen one by default.

However, Monty said that the main reason he backs Walker is because the Republican stands for something new.

The more realistic to the demands of the population, he added, “I believe he’s got a whole different point of view.” To paraphrase, “I believe Warnock is not the proper guy, and I think Herschel could not possible do worse.”

In the last poll before Tuesday’s midterm election, Democratic candidate Warnock leads Republican incumbent Walker by a slim margin of 44% to 43%. Despite recent accusations from two women that Walker paid for their abortions, charges the pro-life candidate has rejected, the election has remained close in recent weeks.

Ellen added, “I just don’t see how anybody with a clear conscience could vote for Herschel.” His background, in my opinion, disqualifies him from serving as a senator.

Despite this, Peter has a soft spot for Walker since “he’s a solid conservative.”

Peter, at a Walker event in Athens, told Fox News, “He wants to protect the Constitution.” He advocates for more traditional approaches.