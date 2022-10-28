Whoopi Goldberg Net Worth 2022: She Revealed That Hollywood Often Disrespected Her Hair

Whoopi Goldberg is an American singer, songwriter, actress, comedian, writer, talk show host, and political activist. Whoopi had a very successful movie career from the middle of the 1980s to the end of the 1990s. In the last few years, she has mostly been a TV talk show host.

Early Life

Whoopi was born Caryn Elaine Johnson on November 13, 1955, in New York City, New York. She went to St. Columba’s, a Catholic school near her home in the Chelsea-Elliot neighborhood.

Whoopi quit high school and moved to East Germany, where she worked in theater for a while. After that, she moved to Berkeley, where she did odd jobs like waitressing and building brick walls. She joined the Blake Street Hawkeyes theater group, where she taught comedy and acting classes and acted in different plays.

Career

Citizen: I’m Not Losing My Mind, I’m Giving It Away, which came out in 1982, was her first movie role. Then, in 1983, Whoopi made a one-woman show called Whoopi Goldberg that was made up of monologues from different characters.

The play went to Broadway. It was put on 156 times. In 1985, she got her next big break when Steven Spielberg noticed her and cast her as Cecile, the main character in The Color Purple. The movie did well at the box office and with critics, and Goldberg was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actress.

Whoopi really hit her stride in the 1990s. She played a psychic in the 1990 movie Ghost, which also starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore.

She was only the second black woman to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, which she got for that role. Next, Goldberg was in two Star Trek movies, and in 1992, the movie Sister Act came out.

This movie made more than $200 million at the box office, and Goldberg was nominated for a Golden Globe for her part. In the sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, she played the same character again.

In 1994, she was the first black woman to host the Oscars. In the 1990s, she also played important roles in movies like Corrina, Corrina, and The Little Rascals. Whoopi also did well in the 2000s. She had small roles in movies like How Stella Got Her Groove Back, Girl, Interrupted, and more.

From 1998 to 2004, she helped make the TV show Hollywood Squares. Whoopi has also been in a few movies in the Star Trek series.

Whoopi played a role in Tyler Perry’s movie For Colored Girls with Janet Jackson in 2010. The movie made more than $38 million around the world and got good reviews.

She did voice work for the critically acclaimed and box office hit Toy Story 3 in the same year. In 2016, Golberg made a reality show called Strut for the Oxygen network. In 2018, she was in Nobody’s Fool with Tiffany Haddish, which was another Tyler Perry movie.

The View

Whoopi is also known for her work on the talk show The View, where she is a moderator and one of the hosts. Also, read about Michael Phelps Net Worth

She took over the show in 2001 after Rosie O’Donnell left. Her first show had 3.4 million viewers, which was a 7% increase from the last season of O’Donnell, which had 3.2 million viewers. She is known to say things on the show that divide fans, and she has done this for a long time.

Other Ventures

Goldberg is also a writer of both fiction and nonfiction books for children and adults. She has also acted on stage. In 2010, she starred in a production of Sister Act that she also produced for Broadway. She is an entrepreneur and helped start the company Whoopi & Maya, which makes medical cannabis products to help women with menstrual cramps.

Accolades

More than 20 Emmy Award nominations have been made for Whoopi’s work on The View. She won the Outstanding Talk Show Host Daytime Emmy Award in 2009. She is one of the few performers who have won a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and a Tony (EGOT).

Whoopi Goldberg: Direct From Broadway won the Grammy for Best Comedy Recording in 1985. She was only the second solo woman performer to win the award. Whoopi won both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her role in Ghost.

In 1990, the Harlem Globetrotters made Goldberg an honorary member. Whoopi won a Tony Award in 2002 for her work as a producer on the Broadway musical Thoroughly Modern Millie. She has also won three awards chosen by the people. The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor was given to Whoopi in 2001.

She has been nominated for more than 80 awards and has won more than 50 of them. Goldberg also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6841 Hollywood Blvd., which was given to him in 2001. It was said that she was the most well-paid actress in movies in the 1990s.

Activism

Goldberg has been in favor of LGBTQ rights for a long time. She helped the gay and lesbian community, so in 1999, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation gave her the Vanguard Award. Also, read about Carmelo Anthony Net Worth

She marched in support of LGBTQ rights and AIDS awareness at the March on Washington in 1987.

In April 2010, she started a campaign called “Give a Damn” with Cyndi Lauper and other celebrities to bring attention to how the LGBT community is treated unfairly. Goldberg is also on the National Museum of American Illustration’s National Council Advisory Board. She also works for Comic Relief as part of her efforts to help people.

Hollywood Often Disrespected Her Hair

Whoopi Goldberg has said that she has had to teach disrespectful Hollywood professionals how to handle her natural hair over the course of her career.

During an interview on Wednesday’s episode of The View, the Oscar-winning actress, and panel moderator talked about loving her hair with School for Good and Evil star Kerry Washington. Washington has long supported Senator Cory Booker’s 2019 CROWN Act, which aims to create “a respectful and open environment for natural hair” in the workplace.

“It’s taken a little while,” Goldberg told Washington after the performer spoke in favor of “embracing our natural beauty” on the set of the new Netflix film that contains “so much natural texture” on its diverse cast.

“I will say, I’ve been fighting that battle a long time,” Goldberg continued, reaching her hand up to grab a piece of her hair and stretch it out. “People would touch me and go, ‘Well what are we going to do with this?’ Just like that. I used to say, ‘Well, you’re going to get your hands out of it, first.”

Personal Life

In 1978, Goldberg was in San Diego when he saw a plane crash. She got PTSD and has been afraid of flying ever since.

Whoopi has been with actors Ted Danson and Frank Langella, and she has been married three times. She was married to Alvin Martin from 1973 to 1979, David Claessen from 1986 to 1988, and Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994 to 1995.

Alexandrea Martin, her daughter, is also an actress and a producer. When Whoopi was 18, she had Alexandrea. She has one great-granddaughter and three grandchildren.

Whoopi has said that she used to be a drug addict and that she also has dyslexia. Before accepting her Best Supporting Actress award for Ghost in 1991, she said that she had smoked marijuana. In The Choices We Made: Twenty-Five Women and Men (1991), she talked about her abortion. Talk to people about abortion.

In 2010, Goldberg’s mother died after having a stroke. Whoopi was in London at the time, where she was in Sister Act The Musical. She took two months off from the play before going back to London. In 2015, Clyde, Goldberg’s brother, died of a brain aneurysm.

Whoopi Goldberg Net Worth

Whoopi Goldberg Net Worth is estimated to be around $60 Million in 2022. Whoopi bought a house in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles for $2.6 million in 1993. In January 2018, she put this house on the market for $8.8 million. After a year, she raised the price to $9.6 million. As of this writing, it is still for sale.

She used to own a farm in Vermont that was 745 acres and sold it for $2 million. She also used to own a home in Berkeley, which she sold for $2.05 million in 2015, and an apartment in Manhattan, which she sold for $3 million in 2010.

Her main home is now a large estate in West Orange, New Jersey, which she bought for just under $3 million in 2009.

