Why Did Tunisha Sharma Commit Suicide On Sets Of Her TV Show? The entertainment industry and the public are once again in disbelief following the suicide of TV actress Tanisha Sharma. She is believed to have hanged herself on the set of her television program Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, shocking her fans and well-wishers to the core.
Tanisha was discovered dead in Naigaon inside her makeup room. According to ANI, Tunisha was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the police. However, the 20-year-suicide old’s while her television series was still being filmed, shocked everyone.
A Few Hours Prior To Her Death, Tunisha Sharma Wrote An Inspirational Post
A few hours before she passed away, Tunisha also posted an encouraging message on Instagram, which worries some of her followers. The actor shared a picture of herself reading the script while wearing her serial costume.
“Those who are driven by their Passion Don’t stop,” Tunisha captioned her post. She portrayed Shehzaadi Mariam in the Arabian Knights-inspired television series. In addition, the actor has appeared in several historical drama series, including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap.
Along with Fitoor (2016), Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016), and Dabanng 3 (2016), Tunisha has appeared in other movies (2019).
