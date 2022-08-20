Why Marilyn Monroe is Still Remembered Today

Marilyn Monroe overdosed on barbiturates 60 years ago this month. 36-year-old A star whose short, brilliant existence blazed over the earth died pitifully, alone, and unglamorously.

Nick Kent, the executive producer of a documentary celebrating Marilyn’s 60th anniversary, claims “no one has challenged her standing”

“Someone touches her,” he adds. She’s equally as beautiful and seductive as before. Universal appeal. Gays have embraced her. Marilyn is resilient.” Nick thinks losing her early is a factor.

Her beauty and sex appeal were unchanged by her death, he claims. James Dean and Elvis died early, but some endured longer. Marilyn’s doing fine.” Finally, it represents a wonderful time when modern-day celebrities were emerging.

Nick states in her documentary about the 2016 Julien’s auction in Los Angeles that garnered $11 million from the sale of more than 1,000 artifacts from Marilyn’s life, including the “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress and gown. She wore it in Some Like It Hot to make career lists.

Andy Warhol created iconic portraits of her in the 1960s. Candle In The Wind, an animated musical, highlighted her fragility.

Marilyn was considered a “dumb blonde” and a victim of manipulating men, but she took responsibility of her career in an unusual way for the time.

Behind her charming aesthetic and sex bomb persona, she was really clever. Men underestimate her 168 IQ at their peril.

She’s a skilled businesswoman, according to Time. She signed a historic deal with 20th Century Fox to choose her own films and directors.

She was one of the first female Hollywood producers.

Nick observes Marilyn’s “rude independence.”

“She’s a sex and feminist symbol, which is interesting. She founded her own production firm with her own checkbook.

“She died after getting a million-dollar Hollywood deal.

She was brilliant. She was an independent woman. Marilyn was a freedom fighter for women’s power, independence, and status in a misogynistic and sexist industry.”

Marilyn won a significant win for independence in 1952 when nude images she posed for to pay the bills surfaced.

She faced the media head-on.

When asked what she had on, she said, “The radio.”

Her savvy handling of a possible crisis boosted her cinematic career.

Sarah Churchwell, author of Marilyn Monroe: “First Hollywood celebrity to survive a naked scandal.

Marilyn said, “Yeah, it’s me.” Nude photos are fine. I won’t apologize or be ashamed. And… I’m still a star.”

Marilyn had it all but battled inner demons.

Professor Churchwell says she’s never felt stable. Hollywood exacerbated her concerns. She was often alone.

Marilyn left a great legacy despite dying early. Her filmography and unique, ageless, and fascinating persona inspired numerous artists.

Elaine Burstein: “I’ve never met someone like her.” She was lovely. She never portrayed villains. She was like a lovely angel…a bright character.”

Marilyn still shines six decades after her death.