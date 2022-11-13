Why the Antarctica Ghost Particle Crash Could Revolutionize Astronomy

NGC 1068, a black-hole-filled galaxy 47 million light-years away, spews mysterious particles. Neutrinos, the “ghost particles” that haunt our cosmos, leave no trace.

These unseen bits plunge through the cosmos immediately after being born. They pass dazzling lights and undiscovered wonders in space. . Neutrinos travel seamlessly.

Scientists patiently await them.

The IceCube Neutrino Observatory is buried under Antarctica in around 1 billion tons of ice. In a publication published Friday in Science, the worldwide team behind this enormous experiment reported 79 “high-energy neutrino emissions” from NGC 1068, opening the door to unexpected and endlessly intriguing physics.

It would do what other astronomy branches can’t. Before today, physicists have only seen neutrinos from the sun, our planet’s atmosphere, radioactive decay, supernovas, and, thanks to IceCube’s first success in 2017, a blazar, a hungry supermassive black hole pointing directly at Earth. TXS 0506+056 void.

With this new neutrino source, the particle’s tale is changing. The research team believes NGC 1068 neutrinos have millions, billions, or perhaps trillions of times the energy of solar or supernova neutrinos. Because phantom particles are so powerful and evasive, trillions of neutrinos pass through your body every second, which is jaw-dropping. Can’t tell.

To stop a neutrino, you’d need a lead block one light-year broad, but even then, you’d have a small chance. Thus, harnessing these particles, whether NCG 1068’s or not, could allow us to reach previously inaccessible parts of the cosmos.

Next?

Because neutrinos are like keys to our universe’s backstage, this moment is huge.

Scientists are developing neutrino astronomy because they can expose phenomena and answer issues we can’t otherwise solve.

Electromagnetic radiation, which we see as starlight, gravitational waves that shake space, and elementary particles like protons, neutrons, and electrons from confined sources.”

“Neutrinos, which are everywhere, are hard to detect.”

Despite years of research, the galaxy NGC 1068 and its massive black hole are usually shrouded by dust and gas, making them difficult to see with optical telescopes. Neutrinos may be better than NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s infrared vision.

These particles, expected to be generated behind opaque screens filtering our universe, can carry cosmic information from behind those screens, zoom across great distances without interacting with other matter, and deliver pristine, untouched information to humanity about the elusive corners of outer space.

“We are incredibly lucky, in a sense, since we can get an extraordinary understanding of this object,” stated Technical University of Munich and IceCube team member Elisa Resconi of NGC 1068. Seyfert galaxies like NGC 1068 outnumber blazars like TXS 0506+056. Neutrino astronomers may benefit more from IceCube’s latest finding than its first.

NGC 1068 doppelgangers may be the source of most neutrinos. Neutrinos’ value goes beyond their origins.

Justin Vandenbroucke of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and IceCube team member believes these ghosts can explain two big astronomical mysteries.

Active black holes release enough light to outshine every star in the cosmos. “We don’t comprehend,” Vandenbroucke remarked. Neutrinos could examine black hole zones.

Cosmic rays remain a mystery.

We don’t know where cosmic rays come from either, yet they have energies millions of times higher than CERN’s particle accelerator.

Vandenbroucke suggested neutrinos had a function. “Something that can help us solve the black hole powering bright galaxies and cosmic ray genesis puzzles.”

This observatory reports every neutrino interaction with its ice. Vandenbroucke stressed that neutrinos rarely interact with matter. “They interact sometimes.”

Millions of neutrinos enter IceCube’s cold section, and at least one hits a speck of ice, shattering it and causing a burst of light.

IceCube sensors detect that flare and broadcast the signal to the surface, where hundreds of scientists examine it. Ten years of light-flash data allowed the scientists to map out the sky’s neutrino sources.

Resconi said the team recognized “it’s not the time to open the champagne, since we still have one fundamental question to solve” despite such proof. How often was this alignment random? How can we know neutrinos are originating from such an object?”

“We generated 500 million times the same experiment,” Resconi stated.

Finally, a Veuve was opened. Still hunting.

“We are only beginning to scratch the surface as far as finding new sources of neutrinos,” said IceCube team member Ignacio Taboada of Georgia Tech. ʼ

