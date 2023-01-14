Wife Of An Iowa Official Is Arrested And Accused Of Voter Fraud In The 2020 Election

The wife of a local Iowa official was detained on Thursday and accused of engaging in voter fraud during the 2020 election, which her husband was running for.
According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Kim Phuong Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor (R), is charged with more than 50 counts of various voter fraud offenses, including giving false information when registering or voting, fraudulent registration, and fraudulent voting.
In the Republican primary in 2020, Jeremy Taylor lost his bid for a seat in the U.S. House after receiving only approximately 8% of the vote. In the subsequent general election, he was successful in regaining his position on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.
Kim Taylor is charged with intentionally providing false information on voter registration applications, requests for absentee ballots, and absentee ballots, as well as with inciting others to do the same. According to the Justice Department, Taylor allegedly signed paperwork for voters without their consent and instructed others to sign on behalf of absentee voters.
