Wildlife in California is Left to Rot in the Baking Sun as Drought Dries the Lakes

It has been reported that wildlife in California is being abandoned to die in the scorching heat as lakes dry up due to the current megadrought.

KGET reports that as water levels in two lakes in Bakersfield continue to drop, aquatic animals living in those areas will be forced to find new homes. These lakes are located at River Walk Park and Kern River Parkway.

Richard O’Neil, president of the Kern River Parkway Foundation, told the media source, “This is the driest it’s been in 1200 years.” “The drought has officially been going on for three years, but its effects have been felt for far longer. There has been a string of droughts.”

There is a moderate to severe drought over all 58 counties in California. Due to the drought, there is a greater demand for water but less precipitation and melting snowpack to fill the state’s reservoirs.

Water won’t be added to the lake again until the winter is over, O’Neil told KGET. Truxtun lake should have water again by late Spring of next year if we’re lucky and we get enough rain and snow this year.

And this isn’t the first time something like this has happened.

The Great Salt Lake in Utah is also drying up as a result of the megadrought in the Southwest. The lake’s water level has dropped to an all-time low. Earlier this month, the Guardian reported that the lake had dried up due to drought brought on by climate disruption and water usage, as well as the diversion of water from streams that had previously replenished the lake for use in residential spaces and farmland.

Lake Mead, a reservoir built by the Hoover Dam in Nevada and Arizona, is likewise fast drying away, with levels at 27% of average.

During the month of July, North Carolina’s Lake Wilson, a reservoir, was rapidly losing water and “killing and harming fish.”

The summer has been marked by a steady decline in Lake Wilson’s levels. It has dropped almost 6 feet from its typical level.

“The U.S. Drought Monitor currently shows virtually all of Eastern North Carolina under drought with Wilson County nearly divided between unusually dry and moderately dry,” the City of Wilson, North Carolina, said in a statement shared on Facebook on July 25. Meanwhile, the USGS reports that less than a quarter of an inch of rain fell over the county last week.

The City of Bakersfield has been reached out to by Newsweek for a statement.

