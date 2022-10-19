Will Steph Curry Be Able To Win Some NBA Awards This Year?

Warriors guard Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history. At 32 years old, Curry is going into the 2022 NBA season as the reigning defending NBA champion and NBA Finals MVP. It is going to be extremely difficult for Curry to have an improvement on last season, but with how legendary of a player he is, anything is possible.

Curry’s NBA award cabinet is bigger than most players ever, as he is a former NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion, two-time NBA scoring champion, NBA Western Conference Finals MVP, And NBA All-Star MVP. It is safe to say that Curry is one of the greatest players of all time, but he may not be done collecting all the awards. These are how the NBA odds ranked for Curry to win some of the top awards he is up for to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.

NBA MVP

Steph Curry opens up the season with the seventh-highest for NBA MVP odds. This is truly a great bet for people that want to go with a slightly more Dark Horse pic, but not too out there, but it feels like it’s a risk. Curry has already won the MVP twice and shouldn’t have the voter fatigue do to him. When he recently, something that may be happening to the likes of Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Curry is coming off of an NBA Finals MVP award, and if he plays most of the season, will likely be one of the highest players on one of the best teams, giving him one of the best odds to win the award.

Curry faces some great competition, with the likes of Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Nikola Jokic, and Jayson Tatum over him in the odds. However, there is a player that can skyrocket up those odds due to putting on multiple 30, 40 or even 50-point games, it would be Steph Curry.

NBA Scoring Title

Somehow, the greatest shooter of all time is 12th in NBA scoring title odds. This seemed dramatically low with how many points Curry typically puts up a season. This is obviously taking into account that star guard Klay Thompson will be taking some of the points that Curry typically has as he will be healthy this season.

Curry does have the luxury of likely being able to sit quite a bit in games, as the Warriors will likely be one of the top seeds and blow teams out, or they will be able to rest their stars for games that will not hinder their season.

Curry’s points per game could also drop due to star guard Jordan Poole coming off the bench for Curry this season. However, there should still not be 11 players ahead of the greatest shooter of all time, as Curry has all the potential to average 30 points a game this season. The likes of Devin Booker, Ja Morant, and Zion Williamson are ahead of Curry as the season opens.

Three Point Leader

While Curry may not be the highest on MVP, or scoring champion odds, he is the number one betting odd to be the 3-point leader. With the notoriety that Curry has for his three-point shooting, it should be no question that each season that Curry plays, he should be the leader to score the most 3-point shots.

At just 34 years old, Curry is already the leader in three-pointers made in a career, and he will only be adding to the monstrous record that he will one day achieve this season. The NBA has moved to a much more eccentric 3-point shooting league, thanks in part to Curry, and he will face some tough competition with the likes of Damian Lillard, Fred VanVleet, and Buddy Hield on his heels in the betting odds.

However, with Curry knowing his ability to shoot, he is likely worried about anybody else other than himself winning this award.