A Walker is Given to a Wimauma Teen Who Narrowly Escaped a Tragic Car Tr@gedy

After sustaining catastrophic brain injuries in a de@dly incident last summer in Mexico, Jasmin Cervantes-Garcia fought valiantly for eight months to regain the ability to walk. During her protracted rehabilitation, a charitable organization provided her with a mobility aid.
For those who suffer from foot drop, a condition marked by difficulty walking and an erratic stride, the Bioness L300 Go is an electrical stimulation tool that aids in recovery. Patients are able to lift their foot and walk better because to the device’s ability to stimulate the afflicted muscle via low-level electrical pulses when worn on the calf.
The money was given away last Friday at a fundraiser in Brandon for the Freedom to Walk Foundation. Members of the group share a commitment to helping those who are physically unable to do it on their own.
Daisy Vega, founder and president of the Freedom to Walk Foundation, was quoted as saying, “Donors have numerous options when it comes to making donations, but we are incredibly grateful that they chose to contribute towards Jasmin’s device, which will aid her in walking.”
Because of its experimental nature, insurance companies typically refuse to cover this item. The out-of-pocket price is “prohibitive,” she noted, at $5,500. Because of her MS, Vega experienced foot drop. But she got lucky and bought one ten years ago when prices were much lower.
She reported that after using it for 2.5 years, she was finally able to walk normally. Vega’s desire to aid people like Jasmin stems from her own personal experience. “Our Freedom to Walk Foundation may be a small nonprofit, but our impact in helping those in need is significant,” she said.
The June 23 cr@sh in the Mexican state of Guanajuato claimed the lives of Jasmin Cervantes, 13, her parents Angélica Cervantes, 45, and J. Cruz Cervantes, 50, and her grandparents Enrique and Alicia Cervantes. After spending a week with family and friends, they were returning to Tampa.
The part of the brain responsible for Jasmin’s memory, language, and movement was severely dam@ged. She was hospitalized in Mexico for three weeks, the entire time she was on a ventilator. After being airlifted back to Tampa Bay, she spent more than four months getting treatment at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.
She was moved to a Jacksonville rehabilitation center where she could focus on getting better. Jasmin started attending hour-long therapy sessions at Johns Hopkins eight months ago to rehabilitate her speech and mobility.
Jasmin’s aunt Cindy Garca wanted to thank the community and the charity for their support. She praised her niece’s strong character and resolve. She has obstacles every day, yet she fights through them all. “Our family is very happy because of this donation,” García said. “Jasmin is a fighter, and she’s doing great.”
