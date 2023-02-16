Winner Of A Record-breaking $2.04 Billion Said They Were Shocked And Ecstatic When Powerball Was Finally Revealed

The identity of the largest lottery winner in history has at long last been disclosed.
The winner of the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball drawing from November, which was the highest reward in the history of the United States lottery, was revealed on Tuesday by officials from the California lottery.
The winner is Edwin Castro, however because of California’s laws, it is very unlikely that you will be able to obtain any additional information about the winner. The odds are against you.
Here is some information about the person who won the record-breaking Powerball jackpot:
Carolyn Becker, the Deputy Director of the California Lottery, stated in an interview with USA TODAY that the winner had up to a year from the day of the draw to claim their prize.
Officials from the lottery stated, during a press conference on Tuesday, that Castro turned down an invitation to appear publicly.
The Director of the California Lottery, Alva Johnson, was quoted as saying, “As you may probably assume, most people would like to remain fairly private.” “On behalf of everyone here, please accept our heartfelt congratulations on this incredible and momentous victory.
