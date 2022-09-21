Witnesses Report ‘explosion’ At BP Refinery In Oregon, Ohio; 2 Injured

According to a statement from BP spokesman Megan Baldino, at least two workers were hurt Tuesday night in an ongoing fire at the BP facility on Cedar Point Road.

While a reaction is being organized, the refinery “has been safely shut down,” Baldino added.

Black smoke, flames, and burnoff can be seen billowing out of the area in large quantities. According to eyewitnesses, it sounded like a “explosion.”

Per BP: The refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products. https://t.co/dmX2Gg3Ens — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) September 20, 2022

Family members of the injured refinery workers told WTOL 11 that at least two persons suffered severe burns.

Chris Howard waited for his father to call him on Tuesday night from the plant where he works. After 7 o’clock, a friend who works security at the refinery called him.

The event “sounds like an explosion,” Howard remarked. “He informed me that the refinery had just experienced a significant rumbling, and that there was a widespread fire. The worst he’s ever seen, he remarked. Significant numbers of persons were hurt.”

A representative from Lucas County Regional Dispatch said that emergency medical services were dispatched to the location after reports of injuries. Dispatch was unsure of the number of casualties or the severity of their injuries.

It’s been nearly a century since the refinery first opened. It has an area of 585 acres and can handle 155,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

Fuels include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, propylene, flue gases, kerosene, sulphur, heating oil, pet coke, and asphalt are all manufactured at the refinery.

Calgary-based Cenovus said in August that it will pay $300 million to acquire BP’s remaining 50% ownership in the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery. The other half of the joint venture is already owned by Cenovus, BP’s partner.