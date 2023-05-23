Witnesses Report PI Asking About Madalina Cojocari Case

A private investigator is talking to people in Burke County about missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari, Channel 9 has learned.

Investigators say that Madalina was last seen at Bailey Middle School on November 21, when she got off her school bus.

Dave Faherty of Channel 9 talked to a woman who told the police about the private eye. He was seen in the neighborhood of Oak Hill, which is north of Morganton.

The Burke County sheriff said that the private detective has asked about the case twice and even showed a “missing person” flyer for Madalina.

Police in Cornelius have been asking for help to find Madalina, who was 11 years old when she went missing.

This has been going on for more than five months. Even though she hadn’t been seen since before Thanksgiving, her parents didn’t call the cops until mid-December, more than three weeks after she was last seen. Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are both in jail because they didn’t report a child missing.

Law enforcement sources told Channel 9 that Diana Cojocari was seen sleeping in her car in Madison County, about two hours from Cornelius, on the night of December 4 and early on the morning of December 5, before she reported Madalina missing. Deputies said Madalina was not in the car at the time.

Now, we know that a private investigator has been seen twice in Burke County this month asking people if they’ve seen the 11-year-old.

On Tuesday, Faherty talked to a witness by phone.

“He rolled down his window and said he was a private investigator. He asked me if I had seen this girl and gave me a missing person flyer,” she said. “I asked him if she had been seen on that road specifically, and he said no, just in the area.”

The sheriff’s office said they are looking for a blue Honda SUV and have increased patrols in the area. They also said that they called the police in Cornelius and were told that they didn’t know anything about Madalina being in Burke County.

