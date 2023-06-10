Wolverine Seen in California for Only the Second Time in the Last 100 Years

Daily news / By /

Wildlife officials from the state of California said that a wolverine was seen three times last month in the eastern Sierra Nevada. This is a rare sighting for an animal that has only been seen once in California in the last 100 years.

Even though wolverines are native to California, they haven’t been seen there much since the 1920s. This is likely due to hunting and fur trapping in the years after the gold rush, though records from the time don’t say for sure what happened.

From 2008 to 2018, one wolverine was seen in the state. It was first seen in the Tahoe National Forest. Wolverines usually live for 12 to 13 years, so the one from last month is possibly a different one.

The tweet below verifies the news:

The most recent Wolverine looks like a young guy looking for a mate. The animal has been seen three times in Yosemite National Park and twice in the Inyo National Forest.

“It’s just really exciting and surprising,” said Daniel Gammons, a senior environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Gammons said that this winter’s heavy snowfall in the West may have made “habitat bridges” for wolverines. This is because male wolverines walk through huge areas that are easily hundreds of square kilometers. The animal could have come from as far away as Canada or Alaska. It could have come from the Rocky or Cascade mountain ranges.

If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:

Wildlife officials are trying to get a hair or poop sample from a Wolverine so they can test its genes. The California Endangered Species Act says that this species, which is the largest land-based member of the weasel family, is threatened.

Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.

About The Author

Jatin Taneja is a talented content writer at California Examiner with several years of experience in journalism. He has a unique perspective and can cover a wide range of topics. Jatin's writing style is engaging and informative, and he is committed to upholding California Examiner's high standards of accuracy, quality, and relevance. He works closely with the editorial team to ensure that his content meets these standards. His dedication and hard work are a true asset to the platform, and the team is proud to have him on board.

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top