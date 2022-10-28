Woman Arrested After Boy’s Body Was Found In Bag Is A ‘Healer’

A boy’s body was discovered in a bag in Washington County, Indiana, and the police declared a big break in the investigation the day before. Now, fresh details are emerging regarding the lady who has been arrested in connection with the crime.

A San Francisco judge has remanded Dawn Coleman to jail for her role in the death of 5-year-old Cairo Jordan.

And who exactly is Coleman, anyway?

According to the authorities, she is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana. On her Facebook page, she goes by the names “Ankh Kek” and “Mama Gawd,” and she has been very active recently, sharing multiple videos and messages with her followers.

Many of Coleman’s tweets, Facebook updates, and Instagram photos are included in the affidavit that led to her arrest.

On May 10 she released a video in which she said, “I’ve been traveling for about 6 years repairing the earth and healing whoever was in alignment to my skills.”

On May 1st, she released another video in which she states, “Salutations to all. An immediate video. My goal is evolving. I’ve decided to stop performing healings for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, you have reached the end of this page. There is no better time than now to invest $150 in your health and wellness with a healing session. Complete recovery would entail an additional $80.” She then goes on to explain that she accepts Cash App payments for her therapeutic services.

At the top of her page, she writes, “My aim is to encourage souls.”

According to a post by Coleman from April 8, “Just because the avatar is of what we call a child does not mean that it is actually a child there are beings that are here that are not supposed to be here that pick avatars to hide behind to play roles to steal energy and to ruin lives you better check to see if the children that you think are children actually have souls.”

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to track down Cairo’s mom, Dejaune Anderson, anywhere in the country she may be. According to the investigation, Anderson made the Facebook post “This is a total monster in a child body” the day before Cairo’s body was discovered.

No trace of her Facebook profile could be located.

Three days after Cairo’s body was uncovered, Coleman posted another video in which he said, “The mind serves as the instrument for transmitting the magical frequency. If you put your head and heart in the same place, you won’t mess with your spirit.”

The police have made no determinations regarding the nature of the women’s relationship. Police say they don’t trust Anderson’s claim that Coleman is her sister, despite evidence to the contrary in the court records.

According to the investigation, Cairo’s body was abandoned in Washington County while the three were on the move. Coleman, according to the police, will be extradited to the Washington County jail within the next 30 days to face accusations of negligence of a dependent resulting in death and obstruction of justice.