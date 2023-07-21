Woman Arrested for Allegedly Attempting to Hire Hitman to Kill Her 3-Year-Old Son in Miami

Miami, FL – Jazmin Paez, an 18-year-old woman from Miami, is in police custody after allegedly trying to hire a hitman to murder her 3-year-old son, according to a report from the Miami-Dade police.
Paez has been charged with first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for an unlawful purpose, as per court documents. She was taken to the Miami-Dade jail, but details about her bail status were not immediately clear.
The incident came to light when a man, who operates a fake hire-an-assassin website to catch and deter potential killers for hire, reported to the police on Tuesday that Paez had contacted him to arrange the murder of her young child. Investigators found that Paez had provided the boy’s address and picture to facilitate the gruesome request and insisted on the job being completed by Thursday.
The tweet below verifies the news:
A 16-year-old mother, Jazmin Paez has been harvested and charged in court for trying to hire a h!tm@n to unalive her own 3-year-old son.
She paid $3000 to procure the unaliving services. pic.twitter.com/FH20qGEX3L
— Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) July 21, 2023
Police were able to trace the IP address of the computer used to make the request, leading them back to Paez. Officers visited the address and spoke with the boy’s grandmother, who confirmed the child as the intended victim based on the online murder request. Thankfully, the police found the 3-year-old boy safe and unharmed at the residence.
In a bold move to apprehend Paez, undercover investigators posed as the hired hitman and conversed with the suspect, who agreed to pay $3,000 for the murder assignment. Subsequently, law enforcement officials went to her home and arrested her.
While investigators have not speculated on the motive behind the disturbing plot, they did note that Paez’s computer browser still had the murder-for-hire website active.
The shocking incident has left the community stunned, and authorities are ensuring the safety and well-being of the young child while conducting a thorough investigation.
