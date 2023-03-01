Woman Arrested For Distributing $800k In Unemployment Benefits

The improper administration of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funding led to the indictment of a former employee of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services on charges of fraud, theft, and bribery.
To combat the economic catastrophe brought on by COVID-19 shutdowns, Congress established a number of measures in 2020, notably the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.
In order to provide financial assistance to more People during the epidemic, the PUA program increased and reduced eligibility standards for unemployment compensation.
Yet, as a result, an “unprecedented” volume of unemployment compensation claims was submitted to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS), the organization in charge of dispersing PUA benefits in Ohio, according to a representative for the Office of the Ohio Inspector General.
According to the spokeswoman, “This rise in claims required ODJFS to engage intermittent and temporary contractual staff to process the claims.”
Donesha Shepard Was Responsible For The Act
Out of the $7.6 billion distributed, the ODJFS later identified millions of dollars worth of disbursements as fraudulent, according to the spokeswoman. The Office of the Ohio Inspector General, Ohio State Highway Patrol, United States Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General, and ODJFS formed an investigation team to investigate the problem.
The Office of the Ohio Inspector General discovered during the inquiry that Donesha Shepard, who was employed by ODJFS to work as a temporary customer support agent, had inappropriately accessed and erased the “fraud-knowing failure” label.
Her efforts made it possible for erroneous claimants to obtain $799,986 in total.
According to the spokesperson, “investigators examined telephone and social media records and found Shepard marketed, both by word of mouth and through her Facebook postings, that she could remove the fraud holds or denial-of-benefit designations on PUA claims for ineligible claimants for a charge.
According to a review of Shepard’s Facebook messages, “investigators discovered that Shepard would submit a note in the ODJFS PUA claims system to remove the fraud hold designation on the claim in order for the money to be disbursed after a payment fee was agreed upon between Shepard and a claimant,” the spokesperson added.
The inquiry revealed that the beneficiaries were either close to Shepard’s home, related to him, engaged convicts who sent him digital funds, or in touch with him via calls and texts.
Donesha Shepard and three other people were charged with stealing, tampering with data, telecommunication fraud, and bribery by the Hamilton County Grand Jury.
