Woman Arrested For Shouting Racist Remarks While Attacking UK Student

According to LEX18, a woman was detained and charged with assault after a video surfaced of her using racist insults and violently abusing a University of Kentucky student.

Sophia Rosing was jailed when a video surfaced of her using racist obscenities on a student worker. This incident occurred at the Boyd Hall front desk early on Sunday morning, during the student’s overnight shift.

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing arrested and charged after assaulting another student who was at work and calling her a “nigger bitch”https://t.co/kzNRYupfj8 pic.twitter.com/WuOi4Stauo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 6, 2022

Rosing was arrested and lodged at the Fayette County Jail. Two counts of assault, public drunkenness, and disorderly behavior have been filed against her.

The event was described as “disturbing” by the University of Kentucky.

The institution issued a statement reading, “The video is profoundly disrespectful and we take it very seriously.” “We will not accept conduct that affects the safety and well-being of our children.”