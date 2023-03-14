Woman Arrested For Taking Pocketbook At Knifepoint In Seattle’s SoDo Neighborhood

Monday afternoon, Seattle police arrested a woman who they say stole a purse from another woman in the SoDo neighborhood by threatening her with a knife.
The victim, who is 27 years old, told an officer at 3:45 p.m. at the corner of Fourth Avenue South and South Lander Street that she had been robbed at knifepoint, according to the Seattle Police Department.
The woman told the officer the robbery had just happened and pointed out the suspect, who was running from the scene.
The 41-year-old woman was taken into custody after more police moved into the area. She was later arrested on suspicion of stealing and put in the King County Jail.
Police say that the woman put a knife to the victim’s throat and demanded that she give her her things. Before she saw the police car, the woman put her purse and phone on the ground.
On the scene, a knife was found.
