Woman Charged with Hate Crimes in Connection with Anti-Asian Attacks in NYC

According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, a lady from New York City has been charged with seven felonies for hate crimes in connection with a wave of anti-Asian incidents on the city’s Upper West Side.
According to the district attorney’s office, Camila Rodriguez, 29, was charged in two New York State Supreme Court indictments with six counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime, six counts of second-degree aggravated harassment, and two counts of assault in the second degree.
A nonprofit that defends underprivileged New Yorkers in court, the organization said it had no response.
According to authorities, the six attacks occurred between March 16 and May 11 all within a few blocks of one another.
According to the district attorney’s office, Rodriguez is accused of yanking the hair of an Asian lady on West 108th Street on March 22 and then slapping her in the face after the victim spoke to her in Mandarin. The victim was allegedly still being punched by Rodriguez after they both hit the ground, according to the district attorney’s office.
According to the prosecutor’s office, on April 8, Rodriguez allegedly pulled the hair of an individual who was waiting outside a restaurant on Amsterdam Avenue between West 106th and West 107th Streets with two pals who were also of Chinese descent.
Prosecutors claim that after one of the companions shoved Rodriguez off the individual whose hair was pulled, Rodriguez is accused of pushing her electric scooter against the friend’s leg, hurting it.
When the waitress at the restaurant announced to the party that their table was ready, Rodriguez reportedly attempted to attack her, according to the prosecution. The waitress appeared to be of Asian ethnicity. Prosecutors claim that when the friend who had previously pushed Rodriguez pushed her once more, Rodriguez punched him with a partially closed fist.
On April 21, Rodriguez allegedly seized a lady of Filipino heritage by the hair, brought her to the ground, and then repeatedly struck her in the face, bruising her lip and slashing her chin and wrist, according to the prosecution.
Prosecutors allege that Rodriguez also committed attacks on March 16, April 27, and May 11 in which a woman of Korean descent was allegedly kicked in the back of the leg close to a set of stairs leading to a subway station; a man of Chinese origin was allegedly spat upon; and a man of Korean descent was allegedly given a backhanded slap to the face.
District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated in a news release that “hatred and harassment have no place on the streets of Manhattan and New Yorkers of all backgrounds deserve to feel safe.”
