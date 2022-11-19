A Woman Charged With Murder Is Accused Of Drowning Her 93-Year-Old Grandmother In Eaton

A woman accused of drowning her 93-year-old grandmother in Eaton had her bail set at $500,000 on Thursday. According to papers from the Eaton Municipal Court, Heidi Matheny, 35, is charged with one count of murder. Her hearing is set for Tuesday after being arraigned on Thursday afternoon.
According to court documents, Matheny went to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office earlier this week and stated that she had drowned her grandmother, who was eventually identified as Alice Matheny.
Officers from Eaton police arrived at an apartment in the 300 block of East Somers Street and discovered Alice Matheny dead in the bathtub.
According to court filings, an autopsy found Alice had many bruises on her arms and neck as well as a cracked sternum and rib.
Read More: Elizabeth Holmes, Founder Of Theranos, Is Imprisoned For Fraud
According to a police report from Eaton, Heidi Matheny claimed in a police interview that her grandma was washing dishes at the kitchen sink when she approached from behind and dove her head in. She claimed to have carried her grandma to the couch after holding her there until the bubbles subsided.
The report stated, “She walked into the bathroom and filled the bathtub because she thought [Alice] might not be dead.” Alice was dragged into the bathroom and put in the tub by the woman.
According to the police report, Matheny claimed that she held her grandmother underwater for 15 minutes in the bathtub.
According to the report, when officers questioned her about what caused the event, she replied, “It was a day like any other day.”
Matheny claimed that they visited the physician the day before, who allegedly advised them that their grandma needed to be in a nursing facility but that they couldn’t afford it.
She called the circumstance “a nightmare.”
“So you decided to take her life?” a police officer enquired. based on the report. “That’s what I did,” she declared.”
Matheny said that she was “aggravated with the scenario” when a detective later questioned her about whether or not she was angry with her grandma.
In the report, it was said that “[Detective Brian] Carpenter questioned her what was her realization once she went out of the bathroom.” She claimed to be at peace.
Read More: