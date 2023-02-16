Woman Claims An Officer In Doraville Who Was Charged In The Death Of A 16-year-old Girl Stalked Her For A Year

A lady from the metro Atlanta area claimed that the former Doraville police officer who was dismissed in connection to the abduction and death of a 16-year-old girl was the same man she had reported for stalking her for almost an entire year.
This week, the remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were discovered, and a 22-year-old man named Miles Bryant was taken into custody in connection with her death.
Even though Bryant has been charged with falsely reporting a crime and hiding a death, warrant applications disclose that police believe Bryant raped and murdered Morales before discarding her body some 20 miles away. Bryant has been charged with both of these offences.
I had no doubt in my mind that he could pull it off,” Bates stated. “When the authorities questioned me why he was trying to break into my apartment, I said that I didn’t know why he was doing it. I confessed to him that I was frightened, and that he was attempting to rape me.
According to Bates, when the two of them got back in touch in March of this past year, Bryant seemed to grow infatuated with her and began trying to find methods to sneak into her apartment.
“He’s like, ‘I’m in the neighbourhood,'” she explained. I’ll pull up,'” Bates said. “No, I’ll let you know if you can ever pull up,” is what I responded to her.
She stated that someone had broken her door down on March 19, and that’s when she stopped conversing to Bryant because she thought something was fishy.
In October, a neighbour showed her video of Bryant returning to her apartment. Two more times in December, when she was at home, the same neighbour showed her the video again.
According to Bates, the first time she got video of Bryant at her home without permission was in October of last year, and a screengrab from the footage of her doorbell camera shows this. She claimed that two other recordings taken in December showed him returning to her house, hiding his face, and pushing on the door handle before knocking.
Nearly five months after the events that took place at Bates’ apartment, Gwinnett police say they suspect Bryant placed Morales’ naked body near the border of Barrow County in order to cover up the fact that she had died there.
Bates stated that she was aware that Bryant served in the military and that he worked as a police officer in Doraville. She admitted that she feared for her life at the time.
Bates stated, “I basically bought cameras, got me a rifle, and made sure that I had it loaded.”
Bryant is named as a suspect in a suspicious activity incident that occurred on December 11, according to a police report from that day. In light of Morales’ passing, the Gwinnett County police department has decided to revisit a case that they claim was never investigated by a detective in the first place.
Bates stated that the arrest of Bryant made her feel as though she wished that more could have been done to preserve her life.
Bates expressed his hope that Susana could still be among them.
