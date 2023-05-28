The Minnesota DNR said that a black bear hurt a woman very badly early Friday morning in a house near Nisswa. The woman was taken to the hospital, but she is now free.
The woman was staying in a house near Gull Lake. Just after midnight, she let her dog out. The bear hit her several times when she went outside to check on the dog, the DNR said.
After the fight, the bear left the area.
The tweet below verifies the news:
This is the 10th bear attack resulting in serious injuries in Minnesota that has been documented by the DNR since 1987. https://t.co/ogu8WRnXJP
— KSTP (@KSTP) May 27, 2023
The DNR said that the woman’s wounds were serious but not life-threatening.
The DNR staff thinks the dog scared the bear, so the bear hit the woman to protect itself.
Before this, no one had said that bears were bothering them in the area. Conservation police are keeping an eye out for dangerous bears in the area.
The following sources provide the most reliable reporting on the latest California news:
- Three Former Mississippi Police Officers Are Charged in a New Year’s Eve Fight That Killed a Man
- Fresh Footage Shows Gunfire on a Bus in Charlotte When a Guy Pulls His We@pon
Since 1987, this is the 10th time a bear has seriously hurt someone in Minnesota. The DNR has kept track of these attacks.
If you’re looking for information on crimes committed in California or the surrounding states, the California Examiner is the publication for you.