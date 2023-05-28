Woman Critically Hurt by Black Bear in Nisswa

The Minnesota DNR said that a black bear hurt a woman very badly early Friday morning in a house near Nisswa. The woman was taken to the hospital, but she is now free.

The woman was staying in a house near Gull Lake. Just after midnight, she let her dog out. The bear hit her several times when she went outside to check on the dog, the DNR said.

After the fight, the bear left the area.

The DNR said that the woman’s wounds were serious but not life-threatening.

The DNR staff thinks the dog scared the bear, so the bear hit the woman to protect itself.

Before this, no one had said that bears were bothering them in the area. Conservation police are keeping an eye out for dangerous bears in the area.

Since 1987, this is the 10th time a bear has seriously hurt someone in Minnesota. The DNR has kept track of these attacks.

