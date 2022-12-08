Woman Discovered Dead In A Hotel Room In Miami Beach Where The Door Was Blocked By Mattress

A 47-year-old lady was discovered dead in a Miami Beach hotel that caters to flight crews, and the door to her room was blocked by a mattress. Police have opened a homicide inquiry.
According to WPLG, the deceased was discovered Tuesday night at the upscale seaside Sherry Frontenac Hotel on Collins Avenue. Relatives have named the victim Marelbi Ruiz Lara.
According to a police spokesman’s email to the publication on Wednesday, “MBPD received a contact from a woman asking a welfare check for her coworker, who was last seen Saturday, December 3.”
According to him, the death is being looked into as a possible homicide, and “detectives are aggressively investigating many leads.”
Nelson Tabares, the mother of Lara’s wife, reported from Colombia to NBC Miami that his mother worked nearby and had been residing in the hotel with her companion.
He claimed that after not hearing from her for several days, he got concerned and called the hotel to urge the personnel to check on her in the room on the 10th floor.
The door was blocked by a mattress when the security officers attempted to open it.
They entered with harsh force, Tabares informed the broadcaster. “The hotel staff used force, but they were unable to locate the two residents’ belongings. They were alarmed. They felt uneasy.
According to WPLG, Lara was lodging at the hotel with her boyfriend, who was engaged in repairing the structure.
According to the NBC outlet, Tabares thinks the man killed her in Sarasota before killing himself; however, authorities have not disclosed any information on a suspect.
According to the report, police have not confirmed a connection between the homicide and a reportedly attempted suicide that was seen on the side of I-75 in Sarasota on Tuesday.
The woman’s body was removed by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday at about 10:30 a.m. The cause of death is still being looked into.
The hotel, according to a front desk employee who spoke to WPLG, is only available to airline pilots and flight attendants.
The broadcaster claimed to have found out that Lara wasn’t a worker for an airline.
Despite the fact that authorities claimed there was no threat to the general public, locals and visitors in the area expressed concern over the incident.
Alicia Darias told NBC Miami, “I think it’s a terrible thing, right here in the middle of the beach, to have this kind of occurrence.”
Jacksonville resident Desiree Arnold reported seeing numerous police officers on Tuesday night.
“We’re on vacation, here. We are about four hotels away, so I’m wondering, “Are we safe?,” she said, according to WPLG.
